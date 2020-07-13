‘Please Do Not Call 911 to Report Mask Violations’: Hopkins County Sheriff Video Credit: WEVV - Published 2 days ago ‘Please Do Not Call 911 to Report Mask Violations’: Hopkins County Sheriff Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson is reminding the public not to call 911 on someone not wearing a mask in public. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The hopkins county sheriff's office -- reminding everyone 9-1-1 is for*emergencies only.... this comes after governor beshear's order to mask-up. Taking to facebook -- the sheriff's office says -- deputies will not be citing or arresting anyone in relation to masks. The only situation in which they might respond.... if a business owner asks you to leave for not wearing a mask and you refuse.... that would be considered trespassing.... to report a person or business not complying with the governor's mask mandate -- call the hopkins county health department. As





