‘Please Do Not Call 911 to Report Mask Violations’: Hopkins County Sheriff

The hopkins county sheriff's office -- reminding everyone 9-1-1 is for*emergencies only.... this comes after governor beshear's order to mask-up.
Taking to facebook -- the sheriff's office says -- deputies will not be citing or arresting anyone in relation to masks.
The only situation in which they might respond.... if a business owner asks you to leave for not wearing a mask and you refuse.... that would be considered trespassing.... to report a person or business not complying with the governor's mask mandate -- call the hopkins county health department.
