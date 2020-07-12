Alleged Trump supporter beaten by protesters at Black Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn

Clashes broke out between Black Lives Matter protesters and pro-police protesters in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn on Sunday (July 12).

Footage shows an alleged Donald Trump supporter being beaten by protesters.

The filmer Alielden said: "The man apparently raised a slogan against the march and protest and shouted 'Blue lives matter and f*** the blacks,' which enraged some of the protesters.

"The Black Lives Matter supporters started punching him in the face, and he started bleeding from his nose afterwards.

"The crowd first indulged into a heated argument that turned ugly, resulting in getting the man thrashed by the Black Lives Matter supporters." The filmer said, "It was not the fault of the BLM supporters but the fault of the man who apparently supported Trump," added Alielden.