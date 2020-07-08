Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

August Alsina accused of dating Keke Palmer during his affair with Jada Pinkett Smith
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
August Alsina accused of dating Keke Palmer during his affair with Jada Pinkett Smith

August Alsina accused of dating Keke Palmer during his affair with Jada Pinkett Smith

August Alsina has been accused of dating Keke Palmer at the same time as having an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith, with Alsina now accusing Keke of "inserting herself" in the saga surrounding the affair.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Keke Palmer Keke Palmer American actress, singer-songwriter, and television personality

Keke Palmer understands the violence of Black Lives Matter protests [Video]

Keke Palmer understands the violence of Black Lives Matter protests

Palmer has attended recent protests to fight for racial justice following the death of unarmed Black man George Floyd.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Keke Palmer understands the violence of the Black Lives Matter protests [Video]

Keke Palmer understands the violence of the Black Lives Matter protests

Keke Palmer can "understand" the violence that has followed in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, as some people believe lashing out is "their only option".

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:04Published

August Alsina August Alsina American singer, rapper and songwriter from Louisiana

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith Confirm Her August Alsina Involvement [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith Confirm Her August Alsina Involvement

(CNN) Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith "never ever thought that we would make it back." But the couple came together for a special Friday edition of her "Red Table Talk" show on Facebook to share their side of the controversy surrounding her relationship with singer August Alsina. According to the superstar couple they "were going through a very difficult time" and had broken up when Pinkett Smith started a romantic relationship with the 27-year-old singer.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published

Jada, Will Smith reveal marriage trouble on show

 With their marriage under social-media scrutiny, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith reaffirmed their commitment to each other as Pinkett Smith admitted to having..
WorldNews
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To Relationship With August Alsina [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To Relationship With August Alsina

Jada Pinkett Smith took to her red table on Friday to sit down with husband Will Smith and finally address recent rumors regarding an affair with musician August Alsina. During the episode of the Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk—which Pinkett Smith teased on Twitter last week but didn't announce an air date for—the actress admitted to having a relationship with Alsina, but went on to clarify that it took place during a period of separation between her and her husband.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Jada Pinkett Smith Jada Pinkett Smith American actress

Trending: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are engaged, Armie Hammer and wife split, and Jada Pinkett-Smith admits affair with [Video]

Trending: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are engaged, Armie Hammer and wife split, and Jada Pinkett-Smith admits affair with

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now:Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are engaged, Armie Hammer and wife split, and Jada Pinkett-Smith admits affair with August Alsina.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Jada Pinkett Smith admits to 'relationship' with August Alsina while separated from Will Smith

American actor Jada Pinkett Smith addressed the rumours that she and singer August Alsina, had an...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •HNGNUSATODAY.comDNAJust JaredTMZ.comCTV NewsE! Online


Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith reveals having an affair with August Alsina

During a conversation with her husband Will Smith on his Facebook Watch series, 'Red Table Talk',...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •Just JaredTMZ.comCTV News


Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith Address Recent Headlines, Past Separation on ‘Red Table Talk’

In the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series, Pinkett Smith and her husband sat down to talk...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsSeattle Times



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

50 Cent riles Will Smith in private messages [Video]

50 Cent riles Will Smith in private messages

50 cent has shared a snap of some private messages between himself an Will Smith on social media.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Will Smith thinks speaking to Jada again is a 'miracle' [Video]

Will Smith thinks speaking to Jada again is a 'miracle'

Will Smith says he didn't expect to speak to wife Jada again when they briefly split and she embarked on a romance with musician August Alsina.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:33Published
Jada Pinkett & Will Smith Confirm August Alsina Relationship But Give Explanations [Video]

Jada Pinkett & Will Smith Confirm August Alsina Relationship But Give Explanations

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:13Published