August Alsina accused of dating Keke Palmer during his affair with Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith Confirm Her August Alsina Involvement



(CNN) Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith "never ever thought that we would make it back." But the couple came together for a special Friday edition of her "Red Table Talk" show on Facebook to share their side of the controversy surrounding her relationship with singer August Alsina. According to the superstar couple they "were going through a very difficult time" and had broken up when Pinkett Smith started a romantic relationship with the 27-year-old singer.

