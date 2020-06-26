Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Reportedly Looked To Sell Puerto Rico
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Trump Reportedly Looked To Sell Puerto Rico

Trump Reportedly Looked To Sell Puerto Rico

Elaine Duke, the former acting head of homeland security, claimed to the New York Times that President Donald Trump looked to “divest” Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria struck the island.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

US President Donald Trump considered selling US territory of Puerto Rico: Reports

US President Donald Trump considered selling US territory of Puerto Rico: Reports US President Donald Trump is reported to have considered selling the island of Puerto Rico after it...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Trump suggested selling Puerto Rico in response to Hurricane Maria, says former Cabinet official

Trump suggested selling Puerto Rico in response to Hurricane Maria, says former Cabinet official A former cabinet official has revealed that President Donald Trump suggested that one response to the...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this

tati_vict

Stable Majority Resist/Black Lives Matter RT @KnowBeth: "Can we outsource the electricity? Can we can we sell the island? You know, or divest of that asset?" Trump reportedly asked.… 1 day ago

KnowBeth

Get2KnowMe "Can we outsource the electricity? Can we can we sell the island? You know, or divest of that asset?" Trump reporte… https://t.co/GfvFnxGIUC 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

When Hurricane Maria Rolled Over Puerto Rico, Trump's Reaction Was To Sell It [Video]

When Hurricane Maria Rolled Over Puerto Rico, Trump's Reaction Was To Sell It

US President Donald J. Trump has had a fraught relationship with Puerto Rico ever since Hurricane Maria devastated the island. Nearly 3,000 people died as a result of the storm and aftereffects,..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published
Dispatch from Puerto Rico: Poor Kids Can’t Zoom [Video]

Dispatch from Puerto Rico: Poor Kids Can’t Zoom

SAN JUAN, PR -  Online learning can be a useful solution for children whose schools are closed.  But not for  those living in poverty, where there is often little Internet connectivity. For the Boys..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:00Published
Big Scare Causes Cow to Slip [Video]

Big Scare Causes Cow to Slip

Occurred on June 8, 2020 / Sabana Grande, Puerto Rico Info from Licensor: Many cows had passed that night and later a single one passed and entered the neighbor's house. We just wanted to scare the cow..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:08Published