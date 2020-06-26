Trump Reportedly Looked To Sell Puerto Rico
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:28s - Published
9 minutes ago
Trump Reportedly Looked To Sell Puerto Rico
Elaine Duke, the former acting head of homeland security, claimed to the New York Times that President Donald Trump looked to “divest” Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria struck the island.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
US President Donald Trump is reported to have considered selling the island of Puerto Rico after it...
New Zealand Herald - Published
6 hours ago
A former cabinet official has revealed that President Donald Trump suggested that one response to the...
WorldNews - Published
22 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Dispatch from Puerto Rico: Poor Kids Can’t Zoom SAN JUAN, PR - Online learning can be a useful solution for children whose schools are closed. But not for those living in poverty, where there is often little Internet connectivity. For the Boys.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 03:00 Published 5 days ago
Big Scare Causes Cow to Slip Occurred on June 8, 2020 / Sabana Grande, Puerto Rico Info from Licensor: Many cows had passed that night and later a single one passed and entered the neighbor's house. We just wanted to scare the cow.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:08 Published 2 weeks ago