Amit Sadh tests negative for Covid-19 Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:03s - Published 11 minutes ago Amit Sadh tests negative for Covid-19 Bollywood actor Amit Sadh has tested negative for Covid-19. The actor had decided to get himself tested after Abhishek Bachchan, his "Breathe: Into The Shadows" co-star, tested Covid-19 positive late on Saturday. 0

Mid-Day - Published 5 hours ago




