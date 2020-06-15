Global  
 

Amit Sadh tests negative for Covid-19
Bollywood actor Amit Sadh has tested negative for Covid-19.

The actor had decided to get himself tested after Abhishek Bachchan, his "Breathe: Into The Shadows" co-star, tested Covid-19 positive late on Saturday.

