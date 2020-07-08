Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Recently Commuted by President Trump, Roger Stone Says He’ll Campaign For His Longtime Friend
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Recently Commuted by President Trump, Roger Stone Says He’ll Campaign For His Longtime Friend

Recently Commuted by President Trump, Roger Stone Says He’ll Campaign For His Longtime Friend

It looks like President Trump should expect to have a new surrogate on the campaign trail in the coming weeks and months.

Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Facebook removes political disinformation accounts linked to President Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone (FB)

Facebook removes political disinformation accounts linked to President Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone (FB) · Facebook removed disinformation accounts it says were linked to Roger Stone, the longtime friend...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Energy Daily


Roger Stone: Trump proves his love for 'law and order' doesn't apply to friends

Roger Stone: Trump proves his love for 'law and order' doesn't apply to friends The law and order president has decided that a convicted criminal should not go to prison. It may be...
WorldNews - Published

President Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s sentence

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump called Roger Stone to inform his longtime political confidant...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesWorldNewsFOXNews.comIndependent



Tweets about this

TCRobertM

Robert Morse RT @LinayaUSA: @GreggJarrett @realDonaldTrump "Trump...just commuted the sentence of a political ally, Roger Stone, who was recently convic… 2 days ago

LinayaUSA

Linaya Resister @GreggJarrett @realDonaldTrump "Trump...just commuted the sentence of a political ally, Roger Stone, who was recent… https://t.co/GtFm5XsiTN 2 days ago

gittle725

Lieber #LockThemAllUp Roger Stone recently saying that he could have "easily" turned on the president to avoid trial, bu… https://t.co/qdBBOnKwA4 2 days ago

marty10707

Martin Daly "Trump has tweeted or retweeted the words “LAW & ORDER” — in ALL CAPS — more than two dozen times since May 31. He… https://t.co/dTNW79Hg2i 2 days ago

XGOP_Rob

RobV Trump tweeted the words “LAW & ORDER” more than two dozen times since May 31. Then he just commuted the sentence o… https://t.co/cUNUKZzuxG 2 days ago

GeneBryant2

Gene Bryant Trump claims to be the “LAW & ORDER” president — in ALL CAPS. The same president just commuted the sentence of a po… https://t.co/ODmsW8CB2b 2 days ago

1pateus

Voice of Americas @charliekirk11 Donald Trump got scare recently when Roger Stone hinted that things would have been easier for him a… https://t.co/aN3qC7Lbis 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump goes where Nixon would not in commuting Stone's sentence [Video]

Trump goes where Nixon would not in commuting Stone's sentence

President Trump has said he learned lessons from former President Richard Nixon’s past, but in using the power of his office to keep his friend and adviser Roger Stone out of prison he has now..

Credit: The New York Times     Duration: 00:49Published
The Normally Tight-Lipped Robert Mueller Weighs In On Roger Stone [Video]

The Normally Tight-Lipped Robert Mueller Weighs In On Roger Stone

Former special counsel Robert Mueller is defending his office's prosecution of Roger Stone. As part of Mueller's Russia investigation, Stone was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison [Video]

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison

[NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published