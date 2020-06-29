Global  
 

Duda re-elected in Poland as new EU battles loom
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Duda re-elected in Poland as new EU battles loom

Duda re-elected in Poland as new EU battles loom

Polish President Andrzej Duda has won five more years in power on a deeply conservative platform after a closely fought election that is likely to deepen the country's isolation in the European Union.

Joe Davies reports.

