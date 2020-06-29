Duda re-elected in Poland as new EU battles loom

|
Andrzej Duda Polish politician, President of Poland
Poland's incumbent Andrzej Duda narrowly wins presidential vote
Incumbent Andrzej Duda wins Polish presidential election - commissionDuda has promised another term of backing legislative agenda of ruling populist party Andrzej Duda has won Poland’s presidential election, after results..
WorldNews
Exit Polls Show Poland’s Duda Leading in Presidential RunoffA late exit poll for Poland’s presidential runoff Sunday showed the conservative, populist incumbent, Andrzej Duda, leading against the liberal, pro-Europe..
WorldNews
Duda ahead by tiny margin in Polish election - exit pollConservative President Andrzej Duda leads by a tiny margin against Warsaw mayor, exit poll suggests.
BBC News
Poland Country in Central Europe
Poland's Duda in nail-biting fight to retain presidency
European Union Economic and political union of European states
Serbia and Kosovo's leaders agree to meet in person for talks in Brussels
Priti Patel to ban foreign criminals entering UK in post-Brexit immigration planHome Secretary Priti Patel will announce the UK’s new points-based immigration system, which will replace the EU’s freedom of movement from January 1..
WorldNews
North Macedonia holds election amid virus surgeSKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia holds its first parliamentary election under its new country name this week, with voters heading to the polls..
WorldNews
Brexit briefing: 171 days until the end of the transition period
