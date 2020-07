Kelly Preston Actress And Wife Of John Travolta Dies At 57

Actress Kelly Preston has died after a two year battle with breast cancer.

Her, husband, actor John Travolta shared the sad news in a post on Instagram Sunday.

According to CNN, Preston had been battling breast cancer for two years.

Preston and Travolta eloped in Paris in 1991.

In 1992 she and Travolta welcomed their first child, Jett, who died in 2009 following a seizure.

She is survived by her husband John, their daughter Ella and son Benjamin.