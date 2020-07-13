Lance West knows UAH Hockey

Ll: uah hockey is resurrected after being cancelled.

Long time coach, mike corbett resigned shortly after, and now the program is in the hands of someone who has charger hockey in his blood.

Pkg: uah hockey interim coach lance west is no stranger to hockey in huntsville.

"my history with uah goes back to 1991 i came here in 1991 as a player."

His playing career with the chargers led him to coaching under uah legend, doug ross, for seven years.

After coaching elsewhere, west returned to the rocket city two years ago.

"my wife is from huntsville, we always wanted to work out way back.

Lucky enough to do that a couple of years ago, 18 years later, back with the program."

His experience playing and coaching for uah is valuable for recruting, especially during the pandemic when everything is virtual.

"when you believe in a product, it's easier to sell, it truly is, we believe we have a solid product and the ability to develop young men."

When the hockey program was cancelled, the chargers lost some players, but 14 are back for this season.

West says his focus is to bring in quality athletes, who show their character on and off the ice.

"you know we are going to get there, get kids who want to be part of it, who work when they're year and represent the university right."

