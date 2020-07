Chipmaking Giants Analog and Maxim Join Forces in $21B Deal Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 01:59s - Published 1 minute ago Chipmaking Giants Analog and Maxim Join Forces in $21B Deal Chipmaking giants Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Products to combine in $21 billion deal, the biggest so far this year. 0

