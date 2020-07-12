Global  
 

Investigadores de desaparecimento de Naya Rivera acreditam em 'afogamento trágico'
Investigadores de desaparecimento de Naya Rivera acreditam em 'afogamento trágico'

Investigadores de desaparecimento de Naya Rivera acreditam em 'afogamento trágico'

Uma busca por Naya Rivera em cabanas perto do Lago Piru foi infrutífera, com os investigadores admitindo que pensam que ela morreu em um 'afogamento trágico'

