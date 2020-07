WH officials raise questions about Fauci Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published 4 minutes ago WH officials raise questions about Fauci Some White House officials are starting to question Dr. Fauci. A member of the administration says officials are concerned Dr. Fauci may have been wrong on a few things. 0

SOURCES.IN A STATEMENT ...A MEMBER OF THE ADMINISTRATIONSAYS OFFICIALS ARE CONCERNED"DOCTOR FAUCI HAS BEEN WRONG ONTHINGS." THE WHITE HOUSEPROVIDED A LIST OF STATEMENTSTO SUPPLEMENT THAT ARGUMENT.A HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICESSPOKESPERSON CLARIFIES THATDOESN'T MEAN THE WHITE HOUSE ISCLASHING WITH SCIENTISTS.





