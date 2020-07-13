Happy Birthday, Harrison Ford!

Global  
 

Harrison Ford was born on July 13, 1942, and turns 78.

He was born in Chicago, Illinois.

The actor is known for starring in both the Star Wars and Indiana Jones film series.

The Golden Globe and Oscar nominee received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003.

He has had films inducted into the National Film Registry, including Blade Runner.

Ford is one of the highest grossing actors of all time with over $5 billion grossed in the U.S. domestic box office.

He voices a dog, Rooster, in the movie, The Secret Life of Pets 2.

