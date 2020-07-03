STILL PHOTOS OF TEAM OWNER DAN SNYDER , FEDEX FIELD WHERE TEAM PLAYS ITS HOME NFL GAMES, AND TEAM CLOTHING.

Washington team to retire Redskins name and logo - official statement

Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name The football team is being blocked from relocating from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in DC unless it changes its name.

Washington's NFL franchise announced in a statement Monday that it will retire its polarizing name and logo after 87 years.

The Washington Redskins Original American Foundation, formed in 2014 by Daniel Snyder, has had a steep decline in donations in recent years.

Washington owner Daniel Snyder plans to announce the retirement of the "Redskins" nickname and reveal a new team name Monday.

Washington NFL plans to announce the retirement of "Redskins" nickname, Tucker Carlson expected to discuss ex-writer's racist, sexist posts and more news to..

The review follows a fresh wave of calls to scrap the NFL team name long-criticised as racist.

The N.F.L. team in Washington was expected to announce the move Monday and will continue its search...

The NFL franchise announced it is dropping the "Redskins" name and Indian head logo, bowing to recent...