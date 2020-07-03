Global  
 

Washington team to retire Redskins name and logo - official statement
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Washington team to retire Redskins name and logo - official statement

Washington team to retire Redskins name and logo - official statement

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE VIDEO OF WASHINGTON TEAM PLAYERS AND TEAM PLANE.

STILL PHOTOS OF TEAM OWNER DAN SNYDER, FEDEX FIELD WHERE TEAM PLAYS ITS HOME NFL GAMES, AND TEAM CLOTHING.

FILE FOOTAGE OF PROTESTERS

Washington Redskins Washington Redskins American football team based in the Washington, D.C. area

Washington Redskins to retire controversial team name following review

 The review follows a fresh wave of calls to scrap the NFL team name long-criticised as racist.
BBC News

AP Top Stories July 13 A

 Here's the latest for Monday July 13th: 15,000 coronavirus cases in Florida in one day; Explosion and fire on Navy ship; Search for Naya Rivera continues; NFL..
USATODAY.com

Washington NFL team nickname update, Tucker Carlson, new Bronco: 5 things to know Monday

 Washington NFL plans to announce the retirement of "Redskins" nickname, Tucker Carlson expected to discuss ex-writer's racist, sexist posts and more news to..
USATODAY.com

Daniel Snyder Daniel Snyder American football owner

Washington NFL team to announce retirement of 'Redskins' nickname, reveal new name Monday

 Washington owner Daniel Snyder plans to announce the retirement of the "Redskins" nickname and reveal a new team name Monday.
USATODAY.com

As Redskins review name, Dan Snyder's once-touted Native American foundation has gone dark

 The Washington Redskins Original American Foundation, formed in 2014 by Daniel Snyder, has had a steep decline in donations in recent years.
USATODAY.com

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

Washington's NFL franchise to drop team name and logo after 87 years

 Washington's NFL franchise announced in a statement Monday that it will retire its polarizing name and logo after 87 years.
USATODAY.com

Inside the NFL offensive linemen summit, where players prepare for a season of uncertainty

 More than 40 NFL offensive linemen gathered in Dallas to collaborate and share ideas as they await a season with much to be resolved.
USATODAY.com

FedExField FedExField American football stadium

Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name [Video]

Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name

The football team is being blocked from relocating from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in DC unless it changes its name.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Washington's NFL team drops 'Redskins' name after 87 years

The NFL franchise announced it is dropping the "Redskins" name and Indian head logo, bowing to recent...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsTIMEDaily Starcbs4.comCBC.ca


Redskins to Drop Name, Yielding to Pressure From Sponsors and Activists

The N.F.L. team in Washington was expected to announce the move Monday and will continue its search...
NYTimes.com - Published


