BJP stage protest over death of MLA Debendra Nath Ray, calls 12-hr 'bandh' on July 14

Members and workers of the state unit of BJP staged protest over the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray.

MLA was found hanging in Bindal near his village home.

West Bengal BJP has called 12-hr 'bandh' in the districts of North Bengal tomorrow, over the incident.

BJP's Central Observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya on the incident said, "We've demanded CBI probe.

We'll meet Home Minister tomorrow.

If President gives time, we'll let him know of the anarchy in West Bengal."