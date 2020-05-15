Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BJP stage protest over death of MLA Debendra Nath Ray, calls 12-hr 'bandh' on July 14
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:32s - Published
BJP stage protest over death of MLA Debendra Nath Ray, calls 12-hr 'bandh' on July 14

BJP stage protest over death of MLA Debendra Nath Ray, calls 12-hr 'bandh' on July 14

Members and workers of the state unit of BJP staged protest over the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray.

MLA was found hanging in Bindal near his village home.

West Bengal BJP has called 12-hr 'bandh' in the districts of North Bengal tomorrow, over the incident.

BJP's Central Observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya on the incident said, "We've demanded CBI probe.

We'll meet Home Minister tomorrow.

If President gives time, we'll let him know of the anarchy in West Bengal."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Modern Language Association Modern Language Association Principal professional association in the United States for scholars of language and literature

Rajasthan govt crisis: MLAs can discuss problems, issues with me, Avinash Pandey says

 "Congress President Sonia Gandhi has specially assigned me this task saying that if any Congrees MLA or any alliance MLA has any problem or wants to discuss..
IndiaTimes

Union minister Pratap Sarangi goes into home quarantine

 Sarangi said he had shared the dais with Sukanta Kumar Nayak, the MLA from Nilagiri constituency in Balasore district, at two events on July 2 and 3. "On being..
IndiaTimes
Former K'taka minister booked for lockdown violation, calls it politically motivated [Video]

Former K'taka minister booked for lockdown violation, calls it politically motivated

Former Karnataka minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil and 22 others have been charged under section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violating section 144 of CrPC by conducting a meeting at a convention hall in Sulpeth town on May 13. While speaking to ANI in Karnataka's Kalaburagi on May 15, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said, "It is politically motivated, officer who filed case was forced by MLA. As elected representatives, we are going in our constituencies, listening to people as they are apprehensive about return of migrants." "We had not conducted any meeting," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:11Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Congress govt in Rajasthan should go: BJP
IndiaTimes

Pilot not joining BJP, CM's back garden not place to prove majority, say sources close to deputy CM

 The government headed by Ashok Gehlot does not have the numbers and the Chief Minister's back garden is not the place to prove majority, sources close to Deputy..
IndiaTimes
BJP MLA found hanging in West Bengal, police recovers suicide note [Video]

BJP MLA found hanging in West Bengal, police recovers suicide note

A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging one kilometer away from his house near a tea stall in Dinajpur district. Local residents spotted him hanging and called the police immediately. A suicide note has been recovered from his pocket in which 3 persons have been named responsible for his death. Raiganj SP Sumit Kumar said, "Today, body of MLA Hemtabad, Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging in Balia, Uttar Dinajpur. A suicide note has been recovered from his pocket in which 3 persons have been named as responsible for his death. Further investigation is underway."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

BJP adopts 'wait and watch policy' on Rajasthan: Sources

 Asked if there is a possibility of Sachin Pilot joining the BJP, the sources quickly stated, "One thing is definite that Pilot has made up his mind that he will..
IndiaTimes

West Bengal West Bengal State in Eastern India

BJP demands CBI inquiry in killing of West Bengal BJP MLA [Video]

BJP demands CBI inquiry in killing of West Bengal BJP MLA

While speaking to media in Kolkata on July 13, the National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rahul Sinha spoke on death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray. He said, "We demand Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the killing of BJP MLA from Hemtabad, Debendra Nath Ray." "Trinamool Congress is behind this killing and has made it look like a suicide. I request West Bengal CM to order CBI inquiry to find the truth behind the killing," Rahul Sinha added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:00Published

'Suspected heinous killing' of Debendra Nath Ray speaks of 'gunda raj' in West Bengal: BJP

 BJP president JP Nadda on Monday termed the death of party leader Debendra Nath Ray as a "suspected heinous killing" and alleged that it showed the "gunda raj..
IndiaTimes

North Bengal North Bengal


Kailash Vijayvargiya Kailash Vijayvargiya Indian politician


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress ready to talk to Sachin Pilot| Oneindia News [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress ready to talk to Sachin Pilot| Oneindia News

Rajasthan govt in crisis, Congress says doors open for talks with Sachin Pilot; I-T raids conducted at Ashok Gehlot's aides houses, Congress blames BJP for horse-trading and intimidation; Bengal BJP..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:32Published
West Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray found dead; BJP fires at Mamata govt [Video]

West Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray found dead; BJP fires at Mamata govt

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces fire yet again. This after BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray was found dead near his home. BJP President JP Nadda lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee govt. West..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:13Published
Rajasthan political crisis: 'Congress will complete full term', says MLAs after meeting Sachin Pilot [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: 'Congress will complete full term', says MLAs after meeting Sachin Pilot

The MLAs of Congress party in Rajasthan held press conference amid the speculation of political crisis in the state. According to the sources, Almost 30 Congress MLAs and some independent MLAs met..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:42Published