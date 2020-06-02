This Day in History: 'Live Aid' Concert Raises $127 Million for Famine Relief in Africa

This Day in History: 'Live Aid' Concert Raises $127 Million for Famine Relief in Africa July 13, 1985 Prince Charles and Princess Diana kicked off the 16-hour, multi-city concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

Linked by satellite, the "super-concert" was available to more than a billion people in 110 countries.

The brainchild of Irish rock singer Bob Geldof, the massive, 75 act undertaking was organized in just ten weeks.

Geldof had been inspired to organize the concert after a visit to Ethiopia, where he witnessed the effects of that country's deadly famine.

Queen, Run DMC, Elton John, U2, Madonna, Mick Jagger, David Bowie, Eric Clapton, The Who and Sade were just some of the performers.

In addition to the $127 million raised, Western nations offered enough of their surplus grain to end the immediate African hunger crisis.