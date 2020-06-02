Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This Day in History: 'Live Aid' Concert Raises $127 Million for Famine Relief in Africa
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:07s - Published
This Day in History: 'Live Aid' Concert Raises $127 Million for Famine Relief in Africa

This Day in History: 'Live Aid' Concert Raises $127 Million for Famine Relief in Africa

This Day in History: 'Live Aid' Concert Raises $127 Million for Famine Relief in Africa July 13, 1985 Prince Charles and Princess Diana kicked off the 16-hour, multi-city concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

Linked by satellite, the "super-concert" was available to more than a billion people in 110 countries.

The brainchild of Irish rock singer Bob Geldof, the massive, 75 act undertaking was organized in just ten weeks.

Geldof had been inspired to organize the concert after a visit to Ethiopia, where he witnessed the effects of that country's deadly famine.

Queen, Run DMC, Elton John, U2, Madonna, Mick Jagger, David Bowie, Eric Clapton, The Who and Sade were just some of the performers.

In addition to the $127 million raised, Western nations offered enough of their surplus grain to end the immediate African hunger crisis.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Live Aid benefit concert and other important events in history|Oneindia News [Video]

Live Aid benefit concert and other important events in history|Oneindia News

The now-international doughnut company was founded by Kentuckian Vernon Rudolph. Vernon Rudolph bought a secret yeast raised doughnut recipe from a New Orleans French chef, rented a building in what is..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22Published
No Mask For You! Governor Threatens To Withhold $100m In Aid Over Mask Flap [Video]

No Mask For You! Governor Threatens To Withhold $100m In Aid Over Mask Flap

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is playing hardball to stop city and county governments from making wearing masks in public mandatory. According to Business Insider, Gov. Ricketts threatened to withhold..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Live venues asking Congress for relief [Video]

Live venues asking Congress for relief

Live venues are turning to Congress for aid to stay open while events are not allowed.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:51Published