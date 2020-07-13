Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What Happened To Chris D'Elia?
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
What Happened To Chris D'Elia?

What Happened To Chris D'Elia?

Chris D’Elia was accused of sexually harassing underage girl.

The accusations quickly went viral on social media.

As a result, the actor received widespread condemnation from several fellow comedians.

How have these accusations affected D’Elia’s career?

Dankanator.com reports that D'Elia has been dumped by all his agents and managers.

His cameos in sitcoms have been removed from streaming services.

He lost sponsors for his podcast.

Several of his fellow comedians have slammed him and disavowed him.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

EXCLUSIVE – Chris Sutton: Liverpool not Prem’s greatest champions

Despite a host of records tumbling, the pundit has told us exclusively why he thinks Liverpool are...
Team Talk - Published

Closing Queensland's borders, nightclubs again 'not out of the question'

AMAQ president Dr Chris Perry said another mass closure could happen "in the next week or next...
The Age - Published

Jamie Redknapp explains why Jurgen Klopp isn’t his manager of the year

Jamie Redknapp explains why Jurgen Klopp isn’t his manager of the year Jamie Redknapp thinks Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder deserves to win the Premier League manager...
Daily Star - Published


Tweets about this

Inspector_Shemp

Inspector_Shemp What the***happened to Chris D’Elia? 4 hours ago

lupinbeanfan

dena mendoza 🇻🇪 ok so did Chris D’elia get his***beat?? like what happened with all that 3 days ago

Bipolar_B

Talib Kweli stan account RT @ToneyJetson: So what happened to Chris D’elia? 4 days ago

ToneyJetson

almondmilkpapi So what happened to Chris D’elia? 4 days ago

lilranchcup

Alpha BRAIN-pilled what happened? chomsky is a chris d’elia fan or something 5 days ago

alibetran

Alicia Beltran RT @Vheiissu: Is Chris D’elia alive still? Is he EVER going to speak out about what happened or is he going to try and wait until he thinks… 6 days ago

Vheiissu

AnnaMew151 Is Chris D’elia alive still? Is he EVER going to speak out about what happened or is he going to try and wait until he thinks people forgot? 6 days ago

ShaqGriffinSZN

Shaq “Off Season” Griffin What ever happened to Chris D’elia? Dudes been in ghost mode for like 3 weeks lmao 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Reporter Update: Oakland Traffic Restrictions [Video]

Reporter Update: Oakland Traffic Restrictions

KDKA's Chris Hoffman provides the latest on a construction project that is going to affect traffic for two years.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:24Published
Two-Year Project To Restrict Fifth Avenue Traffic [Video]

Two-Year Project To Restrict Fifth Avenue Traffic

Traffic restrictions will be in place as a result of the new development construction, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:24Published
Search on for runaway teenager in Laurel County [Video]

Search on for runaway teenager in Laurel County

17-year old Chris Melder ran away from home July 2, 2020, and hasn't been seen since, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished