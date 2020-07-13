What Happened To Chris D'Elia?

Chris D’Elia was accused of sexually harassing underage girl.

The accusations quickly went viral on social media.

As a result, the actor received widespread condemnation from several fellow comedians.

How have these accusations affected D’Elia’s career?

Dankanator.com reports that D'Elia has been dumped by all his agents and managers.

His cameos in sitcoms have been removed from streaming services.

He lost sponsors for his podcast.

Several of his fellow comedians have slammed him and disavowed him.