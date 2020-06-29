Global  
 

Nasdaq 100 Movers: DOCU, MXIM
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:07s - Published
In early trading on Monday, shares of Maxim Integrated Products, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 13.5%.

Year to date, Maxim Integrated Products registers a 18.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is DocuSign, trading down 3.6%.

DocuSign is showing a gain of 173.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Analog Devices, trading down 3.0%, and Tesla, trading up 10.7% on the day.




