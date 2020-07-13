S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, MXIM

In early trading on Monday, shares of Maxim Integrated Products topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.3%.

Year to date, Maxim Integrated Products registers a 18.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 4.7%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is lower by about 73.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are United Airlines Holdings, trading down 4.1%, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading up 4.9% on the day.