Chinese man uses bean sprouts to create paintings

A man in central China used bean sprouts to draw food paintings of various animals and plants.

The video, filmed in the city of Zhengzhou in Henan Province on April 5, shows then man named Wang Jihai using bean sprouts to form a dragonfly, a cricket, shrimps, a rice paddy and a horse.

Wang has never learnt painting but he had experience with food presentation as he used to be a cook.

It takes several days for him to create a complicated pattern.

He normally cooked the bean sprouts and ate them after taking pictures of his productions.

