Immunity to Covid 19 'could be lost within months'
Scientists have discovered that immunity to Covid 19 could be lost within months.
Bangkok red light strip busy reopens as coronavirus lockdown endsFootage shows the notorious street of adult bars and strip clubs known as Soi Cowboy in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 10. The adult entertainment street in the Thai capital has re-opened again after the..
Common Childhood Vaccine May Aid In Coronavirus VaccineA vaccine to prevent coronavirus may be months or even years away.
However, a team of researchers in the US say an everyday vaccine that is available now might help.
It could aid in preventing the..