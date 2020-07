Google plans its biggest investment yet in India, saying it will spend $10 bln there over the next few years.

Google set to invest $10 bln in India

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that the interaction as 'extremely fruitful' and lauded Google's efforts in different sectors.

The money, to be channelled through a fund for India, will be used to bolster digital infrastructure.

PM Modi interacts with Google CEO Sundar Pichai via video conferencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Google CEO Sundar Pichai via video conferencing. The PM interacted with Pichai and his team member on July 13. Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that, "We are excited to announce Google for India Digitisation Fund. Through it, we will invest Rs 75,000 Cr or approx US$10 Bn into India over next 5-7 years. We will do this through mix of equity investments, partnerships and operational infrastructure in ecosystem investments."

