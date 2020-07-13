Grant Me Hope: Adopt a child from Mississippi

- starting today and every monday- for the next two months - here on wxxv we will feature a- child from mississippi- hoping to get adopted.- christian describes himself as- helpful.

He likes - to joke around a bit, but also- has a serious, caring side.

Whe- it- comes to a family, he would lik- a structured- home environment and would- prefer a mom and a dad.

- his ideal family would be "down- to earth."- no supers needed...starts - with grant me hope graphic and- ends with grant me hope graphic- - starts with grant me hope board- my name is christian.

I am 12th- grade.

17 turning 18 august the- 5th.- i'm a people person.

I'm- playful at times, most of the - time.

I'm supposed to be- playing football for provine- high in jackson as a pull guard- - - - on defensive line.- things i do in my free time.

I- would usually get on my phone,- listen to music or i- would write or i watch t.v.

I'm- - - - a shoe fanatic, i like shoes.

- what i want to do in the future- would have to be probably out o- everything, go to - school for nursing, become a- nurse.

Then after maybe about 4- - - - or 5 years go back to school to- become a social worker.

Then- after that like i want to open- - - - up a mentor center.

There's a - lot of kids growing up without- families and their- getting put into the streets an- growing up having to do other - stuff that other kids - shouldn't have to do.

- i know i was off the meter for - little bit.

I would want to get- them back on the right- track.- my dream family would be someon- who understands me, down to - earth.

It don't - have to be blood relation.

It's- got to be love there though.

If- that person takes care- of you and is there for you the- that's your family.

- if i was to be adopted to your- family i would be helpful i - would be grateful for another - chance to be in the family that- would fit me.

- i would like to have contact- with that family for the rest o- my life.

I don't want to- - - - just be short term.

- with all my life experience,- i've been given great tools to- give back to the family - - - - that would like to adopt me.- ends with grant me hope board - - if you would like to learn more- about adopting christian call - - - - 601-359-4133.

- the mississippi department of - child protection services - website - - - - is www-dot-mdcps-dot-ms-- dot-gov.- next monday at this time we wil- feature another child from- mississippi hoping to find a ne- home.

- - -