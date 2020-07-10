Global  
 

Katie Price mocks home invaders as she shows off damage in YouTube video
Duration: 00:56s
Katie Price has slammed the "scumbags" who ransacked her house, and mocked them for only stealing the bag she used on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'

In 2009.

