Face coverings should be worn in shops: UK PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that people should wear masks in confined spaces such as shops and that the government would say more in the next few days about what "tools of enforcement" would be used.



The Prime Minister has said he plans to change advice on wearing face coverings in public places soon. Boris Johnson made the comments on a visit to meet staff of the London Ambulance Service, wearing a mask himself. If comes as the Government has been urged to provide 'clarity' on the issue as comments from ministers showed a difference in opinion.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G network in a landmark decision that will anger Beijing but win plaudits from President Donald Trump as the United States grapples with China's rising economic and technological clout.

Johnson: Masks 'should be worn' in UK shops Boris Johnson has said he is looking at "enforcement" of masks for customers in England.

PM: People should return to workplace if safe to do so



Boris Johnson says that people who have been working from home should talk to their employers. The prime minister said businesses have gone to "huge lengths" to be Covid-secure, and that people should be "looking to come back to work in a safe way".