Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Face coverings should be worn in shops: UK PM
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Face coverings should be worn in shops: UK PM

Face coverings should be worn in shops: UK PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that people should wear masks in confined spaces such as shops and that the government would say more in the next few days about what "tools of enforcement" would be used.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

New Government advice on mandatory face coverings expected soon [Video]

New Government advice on mandatory face coverings expected soon

The Prime Minister has said he plans to change advice on wearing face coverings in public places soon. Boris Johnson made the comments on a visit to meet staff of the London Ambulance Service, wearing a mask himself. If comes as the Government has been urged to provide ‘clarity’ on the issue as comments from ministers showed a difference in opinion. Boris Johnson visits the London Ambulance Service in London. He was shown around by Garrett Emerson, CEO of London Ambulance Service. He met paramedics Cindy Fu and Megan Gist, and brothers Jack and Tom Binder. Tom is a firefighter but joined the ambulance team during the pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:01Published
Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G [Video]

Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G network in a landmark decision that will anger Beijing but win plaudits from President Donald Trump as the United States grapples with China's rising economic and technological clout. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

Johnson: Masks ‘should be worn’ in UK shops

 Boris Johnson has said he is looking at "enforcement" of masks for customers in England.
BBC News
PM: People should return to workplace if safe to do so [Video]

PM: People should return to workplace if safe to do so

Boris Johnson says that people who have been working from home should talk to their employers. The prime minister said businesses have gone to "huge lengths" to be Covid-secure, and that people should be "looking to come back to work in a safe way". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

PM prepares public for announcement on face coverings in shops in coming days

Boris Johnson has urged the public to wear face coverings in shops, and said an announcement on...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Hull Daily Mail


Scientists cautiously welcome PM’s hint of mandatory face coverings in shops

Scientists have cautiously welcomed Boris Johnson’s suggestion that face coverings may become...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Boris Johnson hints face coverings co...

The Prime Minister said: “We are looking at ways of making sure that people really do have face...
Express and Star - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson says announcement on face coverings "in the next few days" [Video]

Boris Johnson says announcement on face coverings "in the next few days"

Boris Johnson has dropped a fresh hint that face coverings and masks will become compulsory in shops. The prime minister said face coverings have a “great deal of value in confined spaces” amid the..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 01:08Published
PM: 'Important to wear face masks in shops' [Video]

PM: 'Important to wear face masks in shops'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells Sky News it is 'very important' to wear face coverings in shops.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 10:19Published
Mandatory wearing of face masks in shops ‘under review' [Video]

Mandatory wearing of face masks in shops ‘under review'

Robert Buckland says that wearing a face covering in a shop is “common sense” and “common courtesy”. The justice secretary says the government is keeping the matter “under careful review”...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:55Published