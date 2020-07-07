Trump Administration Continues Push for Schools to Reopen
The Trump administration pushes for schools to reopen in the fall as the number of coronavirus cases surges nationally.
Cheddar's Megan Pratz reports.
Devos Pushes For School ReopeningsThe Trump Administration is pushing to reopen schools in the fall of 2020.
Business Insider reports the US is dealing with record spike in cases of the novel coronavirus.
Education Secretary Betsy..
Trump Administration is Reportedly Out to Smear Dr. Anthony Fauci for Early Comments on CoronavirusThe Trump administration is reportedly out to undermine and discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci, as he continues to point out the U.S.’s failure to contain the coronavirus within the country. Veuer’s..
California Teachers Resist Trump Administration Push for Classroom TeachingIt's the looming question for hundreds of thousands of parents across California: will students be returning in-person to classrooms at the start of the new school year this fall? Devin Fehely reports...