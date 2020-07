Krispy Kreme Giving Away Donuts

Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts on Friday, July 17.

For every dozen doughnuts you buy, you can get a second dozen free.

The giveaway is part of Krispy Kreme's 83rd birthday celebration.

"After 83 years, we're still hot … and fresh … and delicious," Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer Dave Skena said in a statement.