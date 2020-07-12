Rajasthan Crisis Sachin Pilot denies meeting with Rahul, sources say in talks with BJP|Oneindia News

Global  
 

Rebel Sachin Pilot today denied any meeting with Rahul Gandhi and remained unresponsive to Congress attempts to pacify him even as chief adversary Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, made it clear that he would not forgive attempts at dislodging his government.

Gehlot flaunted at least 100 MLAs during a meeting and later released a resolution for "strict disciplinary action" against anyone who "indulges in activities against the Congress government and party, without taking names.

Eleven days after they were first inducted into the Madhya Pradesh cabinet, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan finally divided portfolios among the 28 ministers, majority of whom are Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists.

A new Rs 75,000-crore fund has been announced by Google to help accelerate India's digital economy, its Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said today, asserting that "we are proud to support" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

India recorded the biggest single-day jump in new infections in the last 24 hours at 28,701 fresh infections, taking the tally to over 8.78 lakh cases.

This is the fourth consecutive day that India has reported over 26,000 new cases in a single day.

