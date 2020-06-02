Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hours Before Scheduled Death Of Oklahoma Man, Judge Blocks Federal Executions
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Hours Before Scheduled Death Of Oklahoma Man, Judge Blocks Federal Executions

Hours Before Scheduled Death Of Oklahoma Man, Judge Blocks Federal Executions

The federal government was planning to carry out the first federal execution in nearly two decades on Monday, but it won’t be happening.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

usatodayDC

USA TODAY Politics DC judge grants new delay of federal executions, the first scheduled in 17 years, hours before Daniel Lee Lewis was… https://t.co/jwKEIQLMy2 14 minutes ago

MichaelBenenati

Michael Benenati 6 hours before the first scheduled federal execution execution in 17 years, DC District Court halts DOJ plans to re… https://t.co/IRkBOReYpG 17 minutes ago

legaleagle1952

legaleagle RT @fiercefreckled: A federal judge in Washington, D.C., once again blocked the Trump administration from resuming executions just hours be… 1 hour ago

MJGarciaKCMO

Manolete John Garcia A federal judge in Washington, D.C. once again blocked the @realDonaldTrump administration from resuming executions… https://t.co/Tbv0zCVmDB 1 hour ago

fiercefreckled

Beep🌻 A federal judge in Washington, D.C., once again blocked the Trump administration from resuming executions just hour… https://t.co/hN8asmmnrI 1 hour ago

nicolevap

nicolevap RT @9WantsToKnow: Robert Feldman is scheduled to go before a jury in September for the mysterious 2015 death of his wife – which occurred j… 2 days ago

9WantsToKnow

9Wants to Know Robert Feldman is scheduled to go before a jury in September for the mysterious 2015 death of his wife – which occu… https://t.co/TbafmaimNa 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Search warrant reveals new information into death of man found in Oklahoma City street [Video]

Search warrant reveals new information into death of man found in Oklahoma City street

Police are still trying to piece together what happened after a shooting that left 25-year-old man in Oklahoma City dead.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 01:36Published
‘I can’t breathe:’ Oklahoma City police release body cam video of man’s death last year at request of Black Lives Matter [Video]

‘I can’t breathe:’ Oklahoma City police release body cam video of man’s death last year at request of Black Lives Matter

Oklahoma City police have released body camera video of Derrick Scott’s arrest from May of last year. It was one of the recent demands made by Black Lives Matter.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 02:38Published
Carole Baskin Awarded Zoo Once Owned by Joe Exotic [Video]

Carole Baskin Awarded Zoo Once Owned by Joe Exotic

Carole Baskin Awarded Zoo Once Owned by Joe Exotic Baskin's feud with Joe Exotic was chronicled on the hit Netflix show, 'Tiger King.' According to CNN, Baskin's Big Cat Rescue Corporation filed a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published