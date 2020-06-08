Fay weakens over eastern New York

Global  
 

Fay weakened to a post-tropical low pressure system Saturday as it hit eastern New York, the U.S National Hurricane Center said.

Fred Katayama reports.

The deafening wind gusts and heavy rain that lashed New Jersey Friday has weakened into a post-tropical low pressure system Saturday as Fay moved over Eastern New York.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm will likely cross western New England over to southeastern Canada later in the day and night.

Earlier Saturday morning, Fay had packed maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour just north of New York City.

It's expected to produce up to 3 inches of rain in the Mid-Atlantic states and parts of New England.

The storm prompted the White House to postpone President Donald Trump's campaign rally that had been set for Saturday night in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.




New York City

Anti-mask activists rally in virus hotbed Florida

Anti-mask activists rally in virus hotbed Florida

Anti-mask activists on Saturday (July 11) took their campaign to a grilled cheese bar and restaurant in Windermere, Florida - a state fast becoming the epicenter of COVID-19. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:17Published

A New York grad died after rushing into rough ocean water to save the lives of two friends

 Mark Alston, 23, said his brother was always "really caring." Jalan Alston rushed to save two friends struggling in the water at the New Jersey shore.
USATODAY.com
Black Lives Matter Mural Painted in Front of Trump Tower

Black Lives Matter Mural Painted in Front of Trump Tower

The street mural was completed on Fifth Avenue outside of Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

National Hurricane Center

Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana

Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana

Tropical Storm Cristobal brought heavy rains to the Southeastern United States over the weekend before making landfall in Louisiana late on Sunday. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published

Donald Trump

Trump bets re-opening schools may win votes

Trump bets re-opening schools may win votes

[NFA] The Republican president's re-election effort sees re-opening schools shuttered by the coronavirus as part of a plan to restore his standing among suburban voters. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:13Published
Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation

Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation

Democrats condemned Trump's decision to commute Roger Stone's prison sentence as an assault on the rule of law. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:53Published
Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison

[NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published

New England

Warnings issued for Jersey Shore as Tropical Storm Fay set to bring rain, wind, tornadoes

 Fay was expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England.
USATODAY.com

Fred Katayama Fred Katayama journalist


New Jersey

Tropical Storm Fay brings drenching rainfall to New Jersey

Tropical Storm Fay brings drenching rainfall to New Jersey

Freshly formed Tropical Storm Fay brought heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of New Jersey on Friday as it swept across the heavily populated northeastern United States.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published
New Jersey Requiring Masks Outside

New Jersey Requiring Masks Outside

New Jersey Requiring Masks Outside

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published
Anne Taylor Parent Company To Close 1,200 Stores

Anne Taylor Parent Company To Close 1,200 Stores

Ascena owns specialty retail brands Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant. The company plans to shut at least 1,200 stores as part of bankruptcy proceedings this week, according to a Bloomberg report. Under its Chapter 11 arrangement, Ascena would do away with around $700 million from its $1.1 billon debt load. Business Insider reports that Ascena's lenders will assume ownership of the company. The New Jersey-based company has been battling the consumer shift to online shopping for years.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Coronavirus updates: US nears 3M cases; Florida hospital ICUs reaching capacity; movie theater chains sue to reopen in New Jersey

 The U.S. nears 3M cases; Hospitalizations spike in Florida; Movie theater chains file lawsuit to reopen in New Jersey. Latest coronavirus news
USATODAY.com

Mid-Atlantic (United States)

Tropical Storm Fay forms off North Carolina coast, likely to make landfall Friday

 The sixth named tropical storm in the already busy hurricane season will bring heavy rain and flooding to the mid-Atlantic coast and the Northeast.
 
USATODAY.com

Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Trump Rally Postponed, Campaign Says, Citing Weather

 The event was set to be held in Portsmouth, N.H., on Saturday. The campaign delayed it amid ongoing concerns about President Trump attracting only small crowds..
NYTimes.com

Trump camp eyes course correction for rallies: 'We can't have a repeat of Tulsa'

 WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's return to the campaign trail in Oklahoma last month was viewed as such a debacle that his re-election effort is working..
WorldNews

What doctors are saying about coronavirus risks at Trump's New Hampshire rally

 President Donald Trump's planned rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has raised virus concerns among area medical experts.
USATODAY.com

Trump to hold campaign rally in Portsmouth, N.H., as several states report jump in coronavirus cases

 Donald Trump's outdoor campaign rally in New Hampshire comes as several states across the country have reported a spike in coronavirus cases.
USATODAY.com

Kitten rescued from storm drain as Tropical Storm Fay soaked New York

As the sixth-named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season lashed the greater New York City area...
FOXNews.com - Published


