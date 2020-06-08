Fay weakens over eastern New York

Fay weakened to a post-tropical low pressure system Saturday as it hit eastern New York, the U.S National Hurricane Center said.

The deafening wind gusts and heavy rain that lashed New Jersey Friday has weakened into a post-tropical low pressure system Saturday as Fay moved over Eastern New York.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm will likely cross western New England over to southeastern Canada later in the day and night.

Earlier Saturday morning, Fay had packed maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour just north of New York City.

It's expected to produce up to 3 inches of rain in the Mid-Atlantic states and parts of New England.

The storm prompted the White House to postpone President Donald Trump's campaign rally that had been set for Saturday night in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.