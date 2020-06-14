Trump publicly dons mask for first time

President Donald Trump, who has avoided wearing a mask in public even as the coronavirus pandemic spread, donned one Saturday at a military medical facility outside Washington.

He was visiting Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

It was a carefully staged photo op.

He sported a navy blue mask bearing the presidential seal.

He had previously refused to wear a mask and wouldn't ask other Americans to do so, saying it was a personal choice.

Critics had said his refusal to wear one showed a lack of leadership.

Just before his visit, he told reporters why he'll wear one Saturday: "I think when you are in a hospital, especially in that particular setting when you are talking to a lot of soldiers, people that in some cases just got off the operating table, I think it's a great thing to wear a mask." Trump made the move as new coronavirus cases keep hitting record highs.