Trump publicly dons mask for first time
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 00:50s - Published
President Donald Trump, who has avoided wearing a mask in public even as the coronavirus pandemic spread, donned one Saturday at a military medical facility outside Washington.

Fred Katayama reports.

President Donald Trump donned a mask for the first time in public Saturday.

He was visiting Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

It was a carefully staged photo op.

He sported a navy blue mask bearing the presidential seal.

He had previously refused to wear a mask and wouldn't ask other Americans to do so, saying it was a personal choice.

Critics had said his refusal to wear one showed a lack of leadership.

Just before his visit, he told reporters why he'll wear one Saturday: "I think when you are in a hospital, especially in that particular setting when you are talking to a lot of soldiers, people that in some cases just got off the operating table, I think it's a great thing to wear a mask." Trump made the move as new coronavirus cases keep hitting record highs.




Trump bets re-opening schools may win votes [Video]

Trump bets re-opening schools may win votes

[NFA] The Republican president's re-election effort sees re-opening schools shuttered by the coronavirus as part of a plan to restore his standing among suburban voters. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:13Published
Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation [Video]

Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation

Democrats condemned Trump's decision to commute Roger Stone's prison sentence as an assault on the rule of law. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:53Published
Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison [Video]

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison

[NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

 United States President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the..
WorldNews

Trump says he will wear mask on hospital visit

 Donald Trump said he will wear a mask when he visits US troops at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington this weekend. The US...
WorldNews

Trump won't watch NFL games or U.S. soccer matches if players kneel [Video]

Trump won't watch NFL games or U.S. soccer matches if players kneel

United States President Donald Trump has said he will not watch National Football League games or U.S. soccer team matches if players do not stand for the national anthem. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:06Published

Trump Appointee Might Not Extend Visas for Foreign Journalists at V.O.A.

 The action could be a blow to the news-gathering abilities of Voice of America, an independently operated media agency funded by the government.
NYTimes.com

Fay weakens over eastern New York [Video]

Fay weakens over eastern New York

Fay weakened to a post-tropical low pressure system Saturday as it hit eastern New York, the U.S National Hurricane Center said. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:45Published

Coronavirus latest: Trump wears facemask for the first time 

US President Donald Trump was photographed wearing a face mask, after months of refusing to wear one...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayCBS NewsCTV NewsDenver PostIndiaTimes


Trump wears face mask in public for 1st time during military hospital visit

Visiting a military hospital, U.S. President Donald Trump wears a mask in public for first time...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Mediaite



