Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire

Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire

[NFA] The U.S. Navy said 18 sailors were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Smoke billowed from a fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard at the San Diego Naval Base on Sunday.

A post from a U.S. Navy Twitter account said 18 sailors were taken to hospitals after suffering "non-life threatening injuries." Firefighters responded to the three-alarm blaze on the 844-foot amphibious assault ship.

Aerial footage showed emergency crews in boats, spraying the burning military vessel with hoses.

A spokesperson for Navy Region Southwest told the Union-Tribune newspaper the location of the fire and its cause were unknown.

According to the Navy, 160 sailors were on board.

All were evacuated and are accounted for.

A representative from Navy Region Southwest did not immediately return a request for comment.




💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Navy United States Navy Naval warfare branch of the U.S. Armed Forces

Fire aboard U.S. Navy warship injures 21 [Video]

Fire aboard U.S. Navy warship injures 21

[NFA] The blaze may have coincided with an explosion below decks of a navy amphibious assault vessel docked in San Diego. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published

Madeline Swegle becomes US Navy's first Black female fighter pilot in its 110-year history

 Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle will be the U.S. Navy's first Black female tactical fighter pilot. Swegle will receive her "wings of gold" later this month.
USATODAY.com
US sailors injured in explosion, fire on naval ship in San Diego [Video]

US sailors injured in explosion, fire on naval ship in San Diego

Several US sailors suffered injuries following an apparent explosion and fire on a naval ship in San Deigo, California on Sunday, US media reported citing the US Navy. Authorities were working to put out the fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The agency said it was working with federal firefighters to extinguish the blaze, the cause of which was not reported. "Local, base and shipboard fire fighting teams are responding to a fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) located on Naval Base San Diego. More information to follow," Naval Surface Forces tweeted The ABC News reported that the department said that several sailors were being treated for a "variety" of injuries at the scene.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:56Published

San Diego San Diego City in Southern California, United States

Blaze continues to rage on USS Bonhomme Richard nearly 24 hours after the fire; nearly 60 injured

 The Navy's USS Bonhomme Richard continued to burn in San Diego on Monday and nearly 60 sailors and firefighter have been injured.
USATODAY.com

Explosion, fire on US navy ship at base in San Diego: 21 injured

 Flames raged for hours on Sunday aboard a US warship docked at Naval Base San Diego, sending 21 people to the hospital with minor injuries and prompting a..
WorldNews

Navy Region Southwest Navy Region Southwest


Naval Base San Diego Naval Base San Diego US Navy installation in San Diego, California, United States

Multiple sailors injured during fire on USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego

 An amphibious assault ship caught fire after an explosion at Naval Base San Diego, injuring 18 sailors and filling the skies with dark smoke.
 
USATODAY.com

Explosion, fire on USS Bonhomme Richard sends 18 sailors to hospital, fills San Diego skies with dark smoke

 An amphibious assault ship caught fire on Sunday at Naval Base San Diego, injuring 18 sailors and filling the skies with smoke, officials said.
USATODAY.com

USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship


The San Diego Union-Tribune The San Diego Union-Tribune Daily newspaper in San Diego, California


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire; 21 sailors injured

A three-alarm fire erupted on Sunday aboard a U.S. warship docked at Naval Base San Diego, prompting...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •Independent


Sailors injured in fire aboard USS Bonhomee Richard at Naval Base San Diego

A U.S Navy ship caught fire Sunday morning at Naval Base San Diego. At least 18 were injured aboard...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesDenver PostUSATODAY.com


21 People Are Injured in Navy Ship Fire in San Diego

At least 21 people were injured when a fire and an explosion broke out Sunday on a U.S. Navy warship...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Denver Post



Tweets about this

WGNOtv

WGNO 17 sailors, 4 civilians injured as crews battle fire at San Diego-based Navy ship https://t.co/stlqBhRJTE 18 minutes ago

majesstic12

Jessica Scarpa RT @intheMatrixxx: 18 sailors injured as crews battle fire at San Diego-based Navy ship https://t.co/bZ7NE3Ekup 40 minutes ago

ThomasR66931773

Thomas Roberts RT @Reuters: ‘18 Sailors have been transferred to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries,’ Naval Surface Forces wrote on Twitt… 46 minutes ago

RitaSDJobs

Rita SD Jobs RT @BridgetNaso: Over the last 24 hours the number of sailors, civilians, and firefighters treated at local hospitals was as high as 57 and… 52 minutes ago

BridgetNaso

Bridget Naso Over the last 24 hours the number of sailors, civilians, and firefighters treated at local hospitals was as high as… https://t.co/fQYpaKYvn7 57 minutes ago

FieldRoamer

FieldRoamer 17 sailors, 4 civilians injured as crews battle fire at San Diego-based Navy ship | FOX 5 San Diego https://t.co/NWSeMCTE1D 1 hour ago

LEX18News

LEX 18 News Firefighting crews continue to battle a massive blaze that erupted inside a ship at Naval Base San Diego on Sunday… https://t.co/4MZbp8Zutj 1 hour ago

EdoTokaido

tokaido Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire; 21 sailors injured 🙋 https://t.co/JaKxZ5uaHf algo para regalar 👍 https://t.co/lWULDBfjIj 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

17 Sailors, 4 Civilians Injured As Crews Battle Fire At San Diego-Based Navy Ship [Video]

17 Sailors, 4 Civilians Injured As Crews Battle Fire At San Diego-Based Navy Ship

Seventeen sailors and four civilians are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries Sunday from a fire burning on the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, U.S. Navy officials said.

Credit: KSWB     Duration: 02:49Published
More Than 20 Injured In Navy Ship Fire In Dan Diego [Video]

More Than 20 Injured In Navy Ship Fire In Dan Diego

Laura Podesta reports a fire erupted on the docked ship on Sunday and may burn for several more days.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:17Published
USS Bonhomme Richard burns [Video]

USS Bonhomme Richard burns

USS Bonhomme Richard burns

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:33Published