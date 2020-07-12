Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire

|
Smoke billowed from a fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard at the San Diego Naval Base on Sunday.
A post from a U.S. Navy Twitter account said 18 sailors were taken to hospitals after suffering "non-life threatening injuries." Firefighters responded to the three-alarm blaze on the 844-foot amphibious assault ship.
Aerial footage showed emergency crews in boats, spraying the burning military vessel with hoses.
A spokesperson for Navy Region Southwest told the Union-Tribune newspaper the location of the fire and its cause were unknown.
According to the Navy, 160 sailors were on board.
All were evacuated and are accounted for.
A representative from Navy Region Southwest did not immediately return a request for comment.
