Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

[NFA] The U.S. Navy said 18 sailors were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Smoke billowed from a fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard at the San Diego Naval Base on Sunday.

A post from a U.S. Navy Twitter account said 18 sailors were taken to hospitals after suffering "non-life threatening injuries." Firefighters responded to the three-alarm blaze on the 844-foot amphibious assault ship.

Aerial footage showed emergency crews in boats, spraying the burning military vessel with hoses.

A spokesperson for Navy Region Southwest told the Union-Tribune newspaper the location of the fire and its cause were unknown.

According to the Navy, 160 sailors were on board.

All were evacuated and are accounted for.

A representative from Navy Region Southwest did not immediately return a request for comment.