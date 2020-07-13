China slaps retaliatory sanctions on U.S. senators

|
China announced sanctions against U.S. officials including two senators on Monday in retaliation against Washington’s sanctions against senior Chinese officials over Beijing’s treatment of minority Uighur Muslims. "The U.S.'s actions have severely interfered in China's domestic affairs, severely violated the principles of international relations, and severely damaged China-U.S. relations." A foreign ministry spokeswoman said the Chinese measures targeted U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, Representative Chris Smith and a U.S. official tasked with promoting religious freedom.
The ministry did not elaborate on what the sanctions entail.
Washington’s sanctions against Chinese officials include the freezing of U.S. assets, U.S. travel, and prohibiting Americans from doing business with them.
U.N.
Experts and activists say at least a million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims are held in detention centres in the province of Xinjiang.
China describes the sites as training centres helping to stamp out terrorism and extremism and give people new skills.
Marco Rubio United States Senator from Florida
Ted Cruz United States Republican Senator from Texas
Uyghurs Turkic ethnic group of Central and East Asia
Muslims Adherents of the religion of Islam
Chris Smith (New Jersey politician) American politician
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
United Nations Intergovernmental organization
