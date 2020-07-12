Anti-mask activists rally in virus hotbed Florida

|
"Don't shut her down!
Don't shut her down!" Anti-mask activists in Florida over the weekend took their campaign to this grilled cheese bar in Windermere - a town just outside Orlando - where the state's Department of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco served the owner with a warning.
"Are you taking this woman's alcohol license from her today?" "This is America!" "This is the United States!" "We are not a Communist nation!" "This is not Communist China!" 33 & Melt has become a focal point of tension since owner Carrie Hudson said she would not require customers to wear masks, after county officials mandated the use of masks in public.
These anti-mask activists organized the gathering at 33 & Melt, with a promise of 100 free meals for customers who come without any masks.
"All she is doing is standing up for the rights of people to make their own medical decisions." The demonstration here highlighted one major challenge Florida and other states face, as coronavirus cases soar in the U.S. Florida reported more than 15,000 new cases in just 24 hours on Sunday, breaking New York's record of close to 13,000 new cases on April 10.
Florida's record spike was reported a day after Walt Disney World in Orlando reopened with a limited number of guests, who were required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked.
But about 12 miles away from the theme park, these activists say wearing a mask infringes upon their individual freedom.
"How I view it is, everyone's health care decisions are their own." But the country's top public health officials have urged the use of masks to slow the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 135,000 Americans.
In addition to the record number of new cases in Florida on Sunday, more than four dozen hospitals in Florida reported that their intensive care units are completely full due to a surge in COVID-19 patients.
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Trump bets re-opening schools may win votes
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:13Published
Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:29Published
Live Coronavirus Updates: Trump Aides Target FauciAdministration officials released a list of what they said were questionable statements made by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S...
NYTimes.com
Coronavirus updates: New York City reports zero deaths for first time since March; Oklahoma records first teen death; Mexico deaths top 35KAs the coronavirus pandemic reached new highs in Florida and globally on Sunday, New York City reported zero deaths for the first time since March.
USATODAY.com
Orlando, Florida City in Central Florida
Inside the NBA bubble: What is life like for the media on the Disney World campus?USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina chronicles his first days inside the NBA campus bubble in Orlando and how reporters are settling in at Disney World.
USATODAY.com
Why LeBron James refuses to wear social justice messageLos Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said Saturday that he won’t wear a social justice message on the back of his jersey when the NBA season resumes. James..
WorldNews
Disney World reopens as WHO urges virus cautionOrlando: Florida’s Walt Disney World theme park reopened Saturday in a state hard hit by the coronavirus, as the World Health Organization issued a fresh..
WorldNews
Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae
Why you should avoid DIY Dentistry
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Nearly 1 In 100 Americans Test Positive For Coronavirus
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Windermere, Florida Town in Florida, United States
Mask Any full or partial face covering, whether ceremonial, protective, decorative, or used as disguise
New York City Largest city in the United States
Fay weakens over eastern New York
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:45Published
A New York grad died after rushing into rough ocean water to save the lives of two friendsMark Alston, 23, said his brother was always "really caring." Jalan Alston rushed to save two friends struggling in the water at the New Jersey shore.
USATODAY.com
Black Lives Matter Mural Painted in Front of Trump Tower
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this