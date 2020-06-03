Global  
 

Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge
Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge

Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge

[NFA] Mickey Mouse waved from a distance on Saturday as Florida's Walt Disney World opened to a limited number of guests for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Guests were welcomed back to, what some consider, 'the Happiest Place on Earth'... when, on Saturday, Florida's Walt Disney World reopened to the public for the first time in four months.

Some staff wearing face coverings cheered as guests walked along Main Street into the sprawling Orlando complex.

In handout video from Disney - Mickey and Mini Mouse waved from a distance… visitors had their temperatures checked… socially distanced while waiting for rides… and accepted hand sanitizer.

THIS - as Florida has emerged as an epicenter of COVID-19 infections.

New daily cases of the virus rose over 10,000 again on Saturday.

Over the past two weeks, Florida reported over 100,000 new cases - more than any other U.S. state.

More than four dozen hospitals in Florida have reported full intensive care units.

Governor Ron DeSantis, who has called the spike a 'blip' on Saturday said it was important to protect the elderly from the virus: (DESANTIS): "Given that you see more prevalence of this in the community today than we did, say in the middle of May, you know, it is important for those in the at-risk groups to avoid crowds and minimize the close contact with people who they don't live with." According to a Reuters tally - new cases of COVID-19 rose by over 69,000 across the country on Friday - setting a record for the third consecutive day.




Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Trump bets re-opening schools may win votes

Trump bets re-opening schools may win votes

[NFA] The Republican president's re-election effort sees re-opening schools shuttered by the coronavirus as part of a plan to restore his standing among suburban voters. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Anti-mask activists rally in virus hotbed Florida

Anti-mask activists rally in virus hotbed Florida

Anti-mask activists on Saturday (July 11) took their campaign to a grilled cheese bar and restaurant in Windermere, Florida - a state fast becoming the epicenter of COVID-19. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Live Coronavirus Updates: Trump Aides Target Fauci

 Administration officials released a list of what they said were questionable statements made by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S...
Coronavirus updates: New York City reports zero deaths for first time since March; Oklahoma records first teen death; Mexico deaths top 35K

 As the coronavirus pandemic reached new highs in Florida and globally on Sunday, New York City reported zero deaths for the first time since March.
 
Walt Disney World Walt Disney World Entertainment complex in Florida, United States

Inside the NBA bubble: What is life like for the media on the Disney World campus?

 USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina chronicles his first days inside the NBA campus bubble in Orlando and how reporters are settling in at Disney World.
Life inside the bubble with NBA players: Golf, fishing and shotgunning beers

 It's early and it might not always be easy, but NBA players are finding ways to make things work inside the league's bubble campus at Disney World.
Disney World Reopening Video Works As Horror

Disney World Reopening Video Works As Horror

In celebration of Disney World's reopening after shutting down earlier this year in response to the still ongoing coronavirus pandemic that's killed over 130,000 people in the US alone, the Disney Parks and Jobs dropped a video over the weekend enthusiastically welcoming park guests "home." Here, "home" refers to a…

Lessons from Walt Disney World's reopening: Smaller crowds make up for COVID-19 protocols

 As Disney World opened Saturday after its four-month coronavirus closure, fans found a smaller, much more sanitized and COVID-19-conscious world.
Mickey Mouse Mickey Mouse Disney cartoon character

Disney World reopens as WHO urges virus caution

 Orlando: Florida's Walt Disney World theme park reopened Saturday in a state hard hit by the coronavirus, as the World Health Organization issued a fresh..
Tokyo's Disneyland resort reopens to visitors

Tokyo's Disneyland resort reopens to visitors

Tokyo Disney Resort welcomed visitors on Wednesday for the first time in four months after being closed due to the coronavirus, with fans practicing social distancing as they returned to see Mickey Mouse and other beloved characters.

Hong Kong Disneyland reopens after five months

Hong Kong Disneyland reopens after five months

Spirits were high and face masks were on as the gates opened, and staff welcomed visitors back to Hong Kong Disneyland on Thursday after a nearly five-month closure. Gloria Tso reports.

Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis 46th governor of Florida

Desperate To See Her Husband With Alzheimer's, Woman Takes Dishwashing Job At Care Facility

Desperate To See Her Husband With Alzheimer's, Woman Takes Dishwashing Job At Care Facility

For the loved ones of patients in memory care units and nursing homes, the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has taken an enormous toll. Florida issued an emergency order in March that prohibits visits to long-term care facilities, except for families and friends in end-of-life circumstances. Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the restrictions this week for another 60 days.

If fast food is essential, so are kids in school -DeSantis

If fast food is essential, so are kids in school -DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday spoke about reopening schools and told reporters, "We spent months saying that there were certain things that were essential. That included fast-food restaurants. It included Walmart. It included Home Depot... if all that is essential, then educating our kids is absolutely essential."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

DeSantis Is Said to Quietly Hinder Fund-Raising for Trump Convention

 A personal dispute has prompted Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, to discourage donors from contributing, people familiar with the discussions said. His top..
'No need to be fearful': Florida governor Ron DeSantis discusses state's coronavirus cases

 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told people to "focus on facts" as coronavirus cases climb.
 
Minnie Mouse Minnie Mouse Disney cartoon character

Hugs and tears as family reunites at airport after months separated

Hugs and tears as family reunites at airport after months separated

Tears outside Rome's Fiumicino airport as a multinational family are reunited after months apart.

Orlando, Florida Orlando, Florida City in Central Florida

Why LeBron James refuses to wear social justice message

 Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said Saturday that he won't wear a social justice message on the back of his jersey when the NBA season resumes. James..
Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

Why you should avoid DIY Dentistry

Why you should avoid DIY Dentistry

With many dental practices closing due to Coronavirus it comes as no surprise that people have taken their dentistry into their own hands. However a dentist expert Dr Kamala Aydazada has explained why this isn't a great plan.

Nearly 1 In 100 Americans Test Positive For Coronavirus

Nearly 1 In 100 Americans Test Positive For Coronavirus

Nearly 1 in 100 Americans has tested positive for Covid-19. As the virus rages uncontrolled, the US has recorded more than 3.3 million coronavirus cases. According to CNN, at least 137,797 Americans have died from the deadly virus. Globally over 13 million people have tested positive for the virus. According to experts, nearly 40% of Americans who are infected show no symptoms at all during the contagious period.

