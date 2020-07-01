Bird houses nested along one Chico street bring hope to the community

Flooding the streets of chico.

In this case... we're talking about bird houses..

As action news now reporter mackenzie drigo shows us... its now quite the avian attraction.

Scott, what started as a family bonding project now has turned into a community movement, jodie and bruce dillman tell me there are about 75 birdhouses lining this fence to welcome everyone who passes by.

Take pkg sot jodie dillman "i think it brings unity, that we come together and were focusing on something that makes us happy," birdhouse after birdhouse nat (birds) nested along west sacramento ave.

Sot bruce dillman "the one that were most proud of are the ones of businesses in chico, we got to idea to do the pageant, the blue room and collier and it snowballed from there," jodie and bruce dillman started building and painting birdhouses with their grandchildren a little over a year ago.

Sot bruce dillman "i especially like to see young families with their kids on their bikes or with their strollers and its really cute to hear the kids say i like this one i like that one," little did the dillmans know..

They were going to start a trend.

Sot jodie dillman "especially when everyone was sheltering lots of them started popping up, we saw that somebody else have done it, we saw that they had an infinity for this too, it feels really good, even though we don't know these neighbors," stand up mike murphy tells me the dillmans are his neighbors so his family created this red bird house to add to the collection.

Mike murphy neighbor "were all cooped