Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases near 13 million
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
As of 5pm on 12 July, of those tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, 44,830 have died across all settings.

This is an increase of 11 from 11 July.

