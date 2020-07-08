Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases near 13 million
As of 5pm on 12 July, of those tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, 44,830 have died across all settings.
This is an increase of 11 from 11 July.
Local bed numbers at Southwest Florida HospitalsThere are currently only 17% ICU beds available at all the Southwest Florida Hospitals combined.
Nearly 1 In 100 Americans Test Positive For CoronavirusNearly 1 in 100 Americans has tested positive for Covid-19. As the virus rages uncontrolled, the US has recorded more than 3.3 million coronavirus cases. According to CNN, at least 137,797 Americans..
Immunity From the Coronavirus Can Go Away Within Weeks, a New Study RevealsHerd immunity is a topic many in the scientific community have talked about with regards to the coronavirus. It’s the theory that says a population will be immune to the virus once at least 60% of..