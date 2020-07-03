Washington team to retire Redskins name and logo - official statement

|
Washington Redskins to retire controversial team name following reviewThe review follows a fresh wave of calls to scrap the NFL team name long-criticised as racist.
AP Top Stories July 13 AHere's the latest for Monday July 13th: 15,000 coronavirus cases in Florida in one day; Explosion and fire on Navy ship; Search for Naya Rivera continues; NFL..
Washington NFL team to announce retirement of 'Redskins' nickname, reveal new name MondayWashington owner Daniel Snyder plans to announce the retirement of the "Redskins" nickname and reveal a new team name Monday.
As Redskins review name, Dan Snyder's once-touted Native American foundation has gone darkThe Washington Redskins Original American Foundation, formed in 2014 by Daniel Snyder, has had a steep decline in donations in recent years.
Washington's NFL franchise to drop team name and logo after 87 yearsWashington's NFL franchise announced in a statement Monday that it will retire its polarizing name and logo after 87 years.
Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name
