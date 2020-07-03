Global  
 

Washington team to retire Redskins name and logo - official statement
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:55s - Published
VIDEO SHOWS: FILE VIDEO OF WASHINGTON TEAM PLAYERS AND TEAM PLANE.

STILL PHOTOS OF TEAM OWNER DAN SNYDER, FEDEX FIELD WHERE TEAM PLAYS ITS HOME NFL GAMES, AND TEAM CLOTHING.

FILE FOOTAGE OF PROTESTERS

Washington Redskins Washington Redskins American football team based in the Washington, D.C. area

Washington Redskins to retire controversial team name following review

 The review follows a fresh wave of calls to scrap the NFL team name long-criticised as racist.
BBC News

AP Top Stories July 13 A

 Here's the latest for Monday July 13th: 15,000 coronavirus cases in Florida in one day; Explosion and fire on Navy ship; Search for Naya Rivera continues; NFL..
USATODAY.com

Daniel Snyder Daniel Snyder American football owner

Washington NFL team to announce retirement of 'Redskins' nickname, reveal new name Monday

 Washington owner Daniel Snyder plans to announce the retirement of the "Redskins" nickname and reveal a new team name Monday.
USATODAY.com

As Redskins review name, Dan Snyder's once-touted Native American foundation has gone dark

 The Washington Redskins Original American Foundation, formed in 2014 by Daniel Snyder, has had a steep decline in donations in recent years.
USATODAY.com

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

Washington's NFL franchise to drop team name and logo after 87 years

 Washington's NFL franchise announced in a statement Monday that it will retire its polarizing name and logo after 87 years.
USATODAY.com

FedExField FedExField American football stadium

Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name [Video]

Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name

The football team is being blocked from relocating from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in DC unless it changes its name.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

AP Source: Washington NFL team dropping 'Redskins' name

AP Source: Washington NFL team dropping 'Redskins' name A person with knowledge of the move says the Washington Redskins are shedding that name effective...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •TIMENewsdaycbs4.com


NFL's Washington planning to retire 'Redskins' name with new one to be announced

NFL's Washington planning to retire 'Redskins' name with new one to be announced The NFL team in Washington have been known as the Redskins since 1933, but due to recent events in...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •talkSPORTcbs4.com


Washington NFL team officially drops name after decades of criticism

The Washington NFL franchise announced Monday it would drop the "Redskins" name and Indian head logo...
CBC.ca - Published


Washington Redskins change their name [Video]

Washington Redskins change their name

The Washington Redskins will be changing their name after 87 years. Report say they will keep the same colors.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 31:15Published
Washington NFL Team Retires Redskins Name, Logo [Video]

Washington NFL Team Retires Redskins Name, Logo

The Washington NFL franchise announced Monday that it will drop the "Redskins" name and Indian head logo immediately, bowing to decades of criticism that they are offensive to Native Americans. Katie..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:37Published
Washington's NFL Team Changes Racist Name [Video]

Washington's NFL Team Changes Racist Name

Washington’s NFL team announced it will be dropping the racist Redskins name after decades of pressure from Native American activists.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:00Published