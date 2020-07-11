Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison

[NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Stone was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election and had been due to report to a federal prison in Georgia by Tuesday.

Upon hearing the news Stone was grateful to the President.

"Thank you, Mr. President.

Thank you for giving me the offer.

Thank you for saving my life because I don't think I at my age and in my medical condition, I would have survived in a COVID infested prison.” Democrat’s quickly criticised Trump’s actions including Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff who tweeted “With Trump there are now two systems of justice in America: One for Trump's criminal friends and one for everyone else.” Previous uses of Trump's use of this executive clemency have often benefited his allies and well-connected political figures.