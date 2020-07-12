Fire aboard U.S. Navy warship injures 21

|
Flames raged for hours on board a U.S. warship docked at Naval Base San Diego, sending 21 people to the hospital with minor injuries.
On Sunday morning the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported an explosion in conjunction with the blaze aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard, an amphibious assault vessel in port for routine maintenance.
Rear Admiral Philip Sobek said the Navy was investigating the cause of the blast.
"There were reports of an explosion.
What we cannot ascertain is actually what that explosion was caused from." While the precise source of the blaze was unknown, Sobek said the fire originated in a lower cargo hold of the ship and spread into the decks above it.
Navy spokesman Mike Raney told Reuters there was no immediate evidence of foul play.
Palls of thick, acrid smoke visible for miles around the base engulfed much of the 844-foot (257 meter) warship for several hours, as about half a dozen firefighting boats aimed water cannons atthe burning vessel.
The Navy said seventeen sailors and four civilians were taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and all those who were aboard the warship - about 160 personnel - were accounted for.
Sobeck said the hospitalized sailors were all listed in stable condition.
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Navy Naval warfare branch of the U.S. Armed Forces
Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:43Published
Madeline Swegle becomes US Navy's first Black female fighter pilot in its 110-year historyLt. j.g. Madeline Swegle will be the U.S. Navy's first Black female tactical fighter pilot. Swegle will receive her "wings of gold" later this month.
USATODAY.com
San Diego City in Southern California, United States
Blaze continues to rage on USS Bonhomme Richard nearly 24 hours after the fire; nearly 60 injuredThe Navy's USS Bonhomme Richard continued to burn in San Diego on Monday and nearly 60 sailors and firefighter have been injured.
USATODAY.com
Explosion, fire on US navy ship at base in San Diego: 21 injuredFlames raged for hours on Sunday aboard a US warship docked at Naval Base San Diego, sending 21 people to the hospital with minor injuries and prompting a..
WorldNews
Navy Military branch for naval warfare
AP Top Stories July 13 AHere's the latest for Monday July 13th: 15,000 coronavirus cases in Florida in one day; Explosion and fire on Navy ship; Search for Naya Rivera continues; NFL..
USATODAY.com
Fire Breaks Out on Ship at Naval Base in San DiegoThe U.S.S. Bonhomme Richard was docked for scheduled maintenance, a Navy spokeswoman said.
NYTimes.com
USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship
US sailors injured in explosion, fire on naval ship in San Diego
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:56Published
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this