CDC won’t change school reopening guidelines

|
A day after Vice President Mike Pence said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would issue new guidelines for reopening schools... Pence: "We don’t want the guidance from CDC to be a reason why schools don’t open." ...the agency's director, Dr. Robert Redfieldon Thursday defended the guidelines and gave no details on what the CDC would be changing.
"Our guidelines are our guidelines," he told ABC's "Good Morning America" program, adding that his agency would provide additional reference documents to help schools 'but it's not a revision' of what his agency has recommended.
Redfield's comments come as Trump has ramped up a push to re-open schools in the fall, despite cases continuing to rise in the U.S. Trump: "We're very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools." He's even threatened to hold back federal funding, if classrooms don't have students in them at the end of summer.
But the U.S. Secretary of Education - Betsy DeVos - said that wouldn't be the case.
She told Fox News in an interview on Thursday quote "We're not suggesting pulling funding from education but instead allowing families ... (to) take that money and figure out where their kids can get educated if their schools are going to refuse to open." Though, it's unclear how the administration would redirect funding, which is directed by U.S. lawmakers.
Pelosi: "As a mother and a grandmother, everybody I know wants to open up the schools." While she acknowledged that many want schools open, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said that children's safety came first.
Pelosi: "No, we don't want our children to take risk to go to school, we're supposed to mitigate for any damage, we're supposed to keep them safe." Pelosi's comments were directed at Secretary DeVos, who this week reportedly likened the risks of students and teachers returning to school to the risks astronauts take by going to space.
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
U.S., Oregon agree to withdraw agents in Portland
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:03Published
U.S., Oregon agree to phase out federal agents from Portland(Reuters) – Oregon’s governor on Wednesday said federal tactical police had agreed to withdraw from Portland, though U.S. officials said agents would stay..
WorldNews
Final-stage testing of COVID-19 vaccine beginsVice President Mike Pence spoke in Miami as the biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine got underway Monday. He visited one of the sites where the..
USATODAY.com
Early October Surprise: Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley For Donald Trump’s Vice President?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling In “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” John Bolton who served as Donald Trump’s National..
WorldNews
'Best thing for our kids': Vice President Mike Pence discusses reopening schools and collegesThe vice president said the Trump administration will support states with the resources needed to open schools.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump 'downplayed' COVID-19 -Rep. Clyburn
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24Published
Trump Calls for 2020 Election to Be Delayed
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
US election: Trump trailing Biden by eight points
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
Donald Trump suggests delay in polls, cites mail-in voting 'fraud' l Key details
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:30Published
Nancy Pelosi 52nd speaker of the United States House of Representatives
Masks will be mandatory on US House floor: PelosiWashington:�Face masks will be mandatory on the floor of the Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives, said Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Members and staff..
WorldNews
Speaker Pelosi mandates wearing masks on House floor after Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID-19Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that all members of the House would be required to wear masks after Rep. Louie Gohmert tested positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories July 28 AHere's the latest for Tuesday July 28th: New challenge to federal agent deployment; White House agrees to COVID-19 relief talks with Pelosi; Trump lawyers try to..
USATODAY.com
Republicans ready piecemeal coronavirus aid bill
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:19Published
Republicans in 'disarray' over unemployment benefits -Pelosi
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:06Published
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency
What parents need to know as they think about kids trying to go safely back to school
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:35Published
93K Americans: Alcohol Deaths Each Year
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
CDC Changes COVID-19 Patient Isolation Guidance
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
Betsy DeVos 11th United States Secretary of Education
Betsy DeVos just crossed another line. She's an ongoing danger to teachers and students.Schools must look inward, assess local COVID-19 conditions and ignore pressure from DeVos. They have authority over whether to reopen. She doesn't.
USATODAY.com
Devos Pushes For School Reopenings
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:43Published
ABC News News division of the American Broadcasting Company
Doctor Fauci Advises Americans to Wear Goggles for ‘Complete’ COVID-19 Protection
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Trump Says He’s ‘Looking at’ TikTok Ban in the USPresident Trump on Wednesday said his administration is “looking at” banning TikTok, adding to the scrutiny the popular social media app faces over its data..
WorldNews
Suspect in killing of judge's son found dead
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:28Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources