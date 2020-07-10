Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopening debate
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:05s - Published
U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopening debate

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopening debate

[NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across the country climb.

Jillian Kitchener has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of COVID-19 in the United States on Friday by reporting more than 11, 400 new cases - its second sharpest daily rise.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tried to downplay the rise in cases, Friday: “If you look at the Northeast, they went boom.

Florida, Texas- we’re just much flatter.

It means it goes on longer... There's no question that has given our healthcare system a better chance of dealing with the clinical consequence of this..." While Florida does not disclose the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, more than four dozen state hospitals reported their intensive care units reached full capacity earlier this week.

Despite the recent surge, Disney is preparing to reopen its flagship theme park in Orlando on Saturday.

Infections are on the rise in 41 of the 50 US states.

More alarming to health experts is the rise in virus-related deaths.

On Friday - CDC reported 799 new deaths - the highest levels seen since early June, according to a Reuters tally.

And months into the pandemic, health experts on getting more insight into how it spreads.

The top U.S. Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the virus is likely spreading through the air to some degree.

"We've learned painfully now that this is a highly, highly efficient transmitter from person to person by respiratory droplets, still some questions about aerosol, but likely some degree of aerosol…" Fauci’s comments come as groups representing the nation's doctors, teachers and top school officials pushed back against pressure from President Donald Trump to fully reopen U.S. schools.

Following days of threats by Trump to choke off federal education funds if schools do not reopen, the American Academy of Pediatrics and others said that public health agencies must make recommendations based on evidence, not politics.




💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopenings debate [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopenings debate

[NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across the country climb. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:05Published
NYC Mayor paints 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower [Video]

NYC Mayor paints 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined Reverend Al Sharpton and others on Thursday in painting the words "Black Lives Matter" on Fifth Avenue - and right outside of Trump Tower. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published
Trump bets re-opening schools may win votes [Video]

Trump bets re-opening schools may win votes

[NFA] The Republican president's re-election effort sees re-opening schools shuttered by the coronavirus as part of a plan to restore his standing among suburban voters. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:13Published
Anti-mask activists rally in virus hotbed Florida [Video]

Anti-mask activists rally in virus hotbed Florida

Anti-mask activists on Saturday (July 11) took their campaign to a grilled cheese bar and restaurant in Windermere, Florida - a state fast becoming the epicenter of COVID-19. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:17Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

New health crisis looms as patients delay care [Video]

New health crisis looms as patients delay care

The resurgence of COVID-19 in the U.S. is creating another health crisis as hospitals fill and patients are fearful or unable to get non-emergency care. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:07Published

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Live Coronavirus Updates: Trump Aides Target Fauci

 Administration officials released a list of what they said were questionable statements made by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S...
NYTimes.com

White House takes aim at Fauci as he disagrees with Trump on virus

 (CNN)As coronavirus cases surge in the United States, the White House is taking aim at the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. In a..
WorldNews

Trump Aides Undercut Fauci as He Speaks Up on Virus Concerns

 Administration officials moved to treat the nation’s top infectious disease expert as if he were a warring political rival, releasing a list of what they said..
NYTimes.com

The Walt Disney Company The Walt Disney Company American mass media corporation

Coronavirus: Disney heir and Ben & Jerry’s call for higher taxes

 Some of the world’s richest people want governments to raise taxes on them to help pay for Covid-19.
BBC News

Disney World Opens Its Gates, With Virus Numbers Rising

 Thousands of giddy visitors streamed into the Florida resort on Saturday, as Disney tried to prove it can safely operate at a highly dangerous time.
NYTimes.com

Trump's troop visit, states' plans, Disney's reopening: 5 things to know this weekend

 Trump will visit Walter Reed hospital and says he will wear a mask, Walt Disney World will reopen in Florida and more news to start your weekend.
USATODAY.com

Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis 46th governor of Florida

Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge [Video]

Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge

[NFA] Mickey Mouse waved from a distance on Saturday as Florida's Walt Disney World opened to a limited number of guests for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:29Published
Desperate To See Her Husband With Alzheimer's, Woman Takes Dishwashing Job At Care Facility [Video]

Desperate To See Her Husband With Alzheimer's, Woman Takes Dishwashing Job At Care Facility

For the loved ones of patients in memory care units and nursing homes, the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has taken an enormous toll. Florida issued an emergency order in March that prohibits visits to long-term care facilities, except for families and friends in end-of-life circumstances. Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the restrictions this week for another 60 days.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published
If fast food is essential, so are kids in school -DeSantis [Video]

If fast food is essential, so are kids in school -DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday spoke about reopening schools and told reporters, "We spent months saying that there were certain things that were essential. That included fast-food restaurants. It included Walmart. It included Home Depot... if all that is essential, then educating our kids is absolutely essential."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

CDC won’t change school reopening guidelines [Video]

CDC won’t change school reopening guidelines

[NFA] The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director on Thursday said his agency will not revise its guidelines for reopening schools despite calls from U.S. President Donald Trump, instead his agency will provide 'additional reference documents' to aid communities. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19Published
#BoycottGoya takes off after CEO's Trump praise [Video]

#BoycottGoya takes off after CEO's Trump praise

[NFA] Robert Unanue, the CEO of the Hispanic staple food maker Goya Foods, praised President Donald Trump on Thursday at the White House which swiftly led to backlash on Twitter. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:16Published
Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign [Video]

Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign

[NFA] Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan who was ousted last month as his office led a probe into President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani, told lawmakers on Thursday that U.S. Attorney General William Barr had pressured him to resign. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:06Published

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Before he died, a 30-year-old US man told nurse of his ‘mistake’ attending a ‘Covid party’

 A 30-year-old man from Texas died from the new coronavirus after attending a...
WorldNews

2 Police Officers Are Shot and Killed in McAllen, Texas

 The officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call when a man opened fire on them, the authorities said. That man later took his own life.
NYTimes.com

Texas police officers shot and killed answering domestic call

 The two police officers who were responding to a disturbance call were killed after police say the suspect met the officers at the door.
 
USATODAY.com

Orlando, Florida Orlando, Florida City in Central Florida

Inside the NBA bubble: What is life like for the media on the Disney World campus?

 USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina chronicles his first days inside the NBA campus bubble in Orlando and how reporters are settling in at Disney World.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

anand80k

Anand K RT @stpiindia: As healthcare expenses have become a priority with the rising incidence of #COVID19 cases & majority of people are not cover… 1 minute ago

dgendvil

Derek Gendvil U.S. COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 130,000 Amid Surge in Cases https://t.co/KE9srx0fzX 3 minutes ago

CCLLC2008

Cummings&Cummings LLC RT @AbbieRBennett: July 13 @DeptVetAffairs #COVID19 update: - 28,625 total cases (+474 from Saturday) - 5,712 active cases (+160) - 1,791… 5 minutes ago

keelymbarnes

Keely Barnes 🧢 #BlackLivesMatter RT @FOX26Houston: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, both Democrats, said this weekend that a stay-at-hom… 6 minutes ago

MickeyBlog_

MickeyBlog Hong Kong Disneyland to Close Again Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases, Resorts to Remain https://t.co/p1mDTQ3ofC #HOngKong #HongKongDisneyland 20 minutes ago

Totten49Bill

BillTotten49 RT @tomaskenn: 15,300 new COVID-19 cases in Florida as ICU’s are at capacity. Meanwhile governor @GovRonDeSantis and his comms director @h… 25 minutes ago

AbbieRBennett

Abbie Bennett New: Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, S.C. "pauses" plans to reopen because of "the increase in CO… https://t.co/6UxltEBk33 29 minutes ago

Htcj28

HTCJ--VOTE BLUE WH is making a concerted effort to discredit Dr. Fauci as he increasingly vocals his concerns over reopening the co… https://t.co/yCTPfhXWD3 43 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Debate over masks rages on in Florida [Video]

Debate over masks rages on in Florida

As we look ahead to Tuesday, our state's record-breaking number of new coronavirus cases will play a big role in whether some local municipalities vote to mandate masks.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:00Published
Cases of 'broken heart syndrome' on the rise [Video]

Cases of 'broken heart syndrome' on the rise

The condition can mimic a heart attack, and experts say it's caused by a surge of stress hormones.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:38Published
COVID-19: Devotees offer prayers from outside Meerut's Augarnath Temple on 'Sawan Somwar' [Video]

COVID-19: Devotees offer prayers from outside Meerut's Augarnath Temple on 'Sawan Somwar'

Devotees offered prayers to Lord Shiva from outside the Augarnath Temple on second Monday of 'Sawan' month in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on July 13. The doors of temple are closed for the devotees since..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:38Published