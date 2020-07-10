U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopening debate

|
Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of COVID-19 in the United States on Friday by reporting more than 11, 400 new cases - its second sharpest daily rise.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tried to downplay the rise in cases, Friday: “If you look at the Northeast, they went boom.
Florida, Texas- we’re just much flatter.
It means it goes on longer... There's no question that has given our healthcare system a better chance of dealing with the clinical consequence of this..." While Florida does not disclose the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, more than four dozen state hospitals reported their intensive care units reached full capacity earlier this week.
Despite the recent surge, Disney is preparing to reopen its flagship theme park in Orlando on Saturday.
Infections are on the rise in 41 of the 50 US states.
More alarming to health experts is the rise in virus-related deaths.
On Friday - CDC reported 799 new deaths - the highest levels seen since early June, according to a Reuters tally.
And months into the pandemic, health experts on getting more insight into how it spreads.
The top U.S. Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the virus is likely spreading through the air to some degree.
"We've learned painfully now that this is a highly, highly efficient transmitter from person to person by respiratory droplets, still some questions about aerosol, but likely some degree of aerosol…" Fauci’s comments come as groups representing the nation's doctors, teachers and top school officials pushed back against pressure from President Donald Trump to fully reopen U.S. schools.
Following days of threats by Trump to choke off federal education funds if schools do not reopen, the American Academy of Pediatrics and others said that public health agencies must make recommendations based on evidence, not politics.
|
|
|
|
