Actress Kelly Preston Dies At 57 After Breast Cancer Battle
Actress Kelly Preston Dies At 57 After Breast Cancer Battle
Actress Kelly Preston -- known for "Jerry Maguire" and "For Love of the Game" -- has died at 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.
Tina Patel reports.
