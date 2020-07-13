Actress Kelly Preston Dies At 57 After Breast Cancer Battle Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:27s - Published 11 minutes ago Actress Kelly Preston Dies At 57 After Breast Cancer Battle Actress Kelly Preston -- known for "Jerry Maguire" and "For Love of the Game" -- has died at 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Tina Patel reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this christine RT @THR: Kelly Preston, actress in 'Jerry Maguire,' 'For Love of the Game' and more films, dies at 57 https://t.co/VkqEY2wdK0 https://t.co/… 9 seconds ago steph RT @ABC7: REST IN PEACE: Actress Kelly Preston has died after a two-year battle with breast cancer, her husband John Travolta said. She was… 19 seconds ago Suze Lanier-Bramlett Fly home, Beauty! Kelly Preston Dies: ‘Jerry Maguire’ Actress Was 57; Spouse John Travolta Reveals Death… https://t.co/jburZSgCjz 28 seconds ago 10News Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. https://t.co/6l7KT6B8fi 45 seconds ago Norma Pesato RT @jsolomonReports: Actress Kelly Preston dies after two-year battle with breast cancer, says husband John Travolta | Just The News https:… 48 seconds ago Garden Girl RT @littllemel: Real? In custody? Suicide? Actress Kelly Preston died after losing her battle with breast cancer https://t.co/vogMedtqwg 1 minute ago César Quezada RT @WebMD: Actress Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta, died Sunday at age 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. https://t.co/XVc… 2 minutes ago 🇺🇸Les Deplorables🇮🇱🇺🇸🍻 RT @nypost: ‘She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,’ the acto… 2 minutes ago