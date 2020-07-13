Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Actress Kelly Preston Dies At 57 After Breast Cancer Battle
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Actress Kelly Preston Dies At 57 After Breast Cancer Battle

Actress Kelly Preston Dies At 57 After Breast Cancer Battle

Actress Kelly Preston -- known for "Jerry Maguire" and "For Love of the Game" -- has died at 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Tina Patel reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Jerry Macguire star Kelly Preston passes away after battling cancer

Actor Kelly Preston, best known for her work in films "Mischief," "Twins" and "Jerry Maguire," has...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Just JaredCBS NewsCBS 2Bangkok PostUSATODAY.com


John Travolta's Wife And Actress Kelly Preston Dies

American actress and model Kelly Preston died on Sunday after battling breast cancer for two years....
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsBangkok Post


Kelly Preston Dead at 57 of Breast Cancer

Kelly Preston's quiet battle with breast cancer has ended -- the actress died Sunday ... according to...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Daily RecordBBC NewsCBS 2Bangkok PostUSATODAY.com



Tweets about this

castlelover206

christine RT @THR: Kelly Preston, actress in 'Jerry Maguire,' 'For Love of the Game' and more films, dies at 57 https://t.co/VkqEY2wdK0 https://t.co/… 9 seconds ago

ssteph143

steph RT @ABC7: REST IN PEACE: Actress Kelly Preston has died after a two-year battle with breast cancer, her husband John Travolta said. She was… 19 seconds ago

SuzeLanier

Suze Lanier-Bramlett Fly home, Beauty! Kelly Preston Dies: ‘Jerry Maguire’ Actress Was 57; Spouse John Travolta Reveals Death… https://t.co/jburZSgCjz 28 seconds ago

10News

10News Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. https://t.co/6l7KT6B8fi 45 seconds ago

NPesato

Norma Pesato RT @jsolomonReports: Actress Kelly Preston dies after two-year battle with breast cancer, says husband John Travolta | Just The News https:… 48 seconds ago

Gardengirl523

Garden Girl RT @littllemel: Real? In custody? Suicide? Actress Kelly Preston died after losing her battle with breast cancer https://t.co/vogMedtqwg 1 minute ago

cesar_quezada

César Quezada RT @WebMD: Actress Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta, died Sunday at age 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. https://t.co/XVc… 2 minutes ago

Trumptrooper2

🇺🇸Les Deplorables🇮🇱🇺🇸🍻 RT @nypost: ‘She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,’ the acto… 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57 [Video]

Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57

Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57 The "Twins" star had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. Preston’s husband, John Travolta, took to social media to share the news. John Travolta, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:48Published
Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57 [Video]

Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57

American actress Kelly Preston who has appeared in films including “Jerry Maguire” and “Twins”, has died aged 57 after battling breast cancer for nearly two years, her husband, John Travolta,..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:18Published
Josh Gad and Mariah Carey lead tributes to Kelly Preston [Video]

Josh Gad and Mariah Carey lead tributes to Kelly Preston

Josh Gad, Mariah Carey and Daniel Dae Kim led tributes to Kelly Preston following the actress' d*ath on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published