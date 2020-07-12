Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joey King and the Cast of 'The Kissing Booth 2' Teach You Dating Slang
Video Credit: Vanity Fair - Duration: 08:02s - Published
Joey King and the Cast of 'The Kissing Booth 2' Teach You Dating Slang

Joey King and the Cast of 'The Kissing Booth 2' Teach You Dating Slang

The cast of the Kissing Booth 2 teaches us dating slang.

From "ghosting" to "cuffing," Joey King, Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Meganne Young take you through dating lingo "IRL."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The Kissing Booth 2 on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]

The Kissing Booth 2 on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix romantic comedy The Kissing Booth 2, directed by Vince Marcello. It stars Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Taylor Perez..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:39Published