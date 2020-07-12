Joey King and the Cast of 'The Kissing Booth 2' Teach You Dating Slang Video Credit: Vanity Fair - Duration: 08:02s - Published 13 hours ago Joey King and the Cast of 'The Kissing Booth 2' Teach You Dating Slang The cast of the Kissing Booth 2 teaches us dating slang. From "ghosting" to "cuffing," Joey King, Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Meganne Young take you through dating lingo "IRL." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources The Kissing Booth 2 on Netflix - Official Trailer



Check out the official trailer for the Netflix romantic comedy The Kissing Booth 2, directed by Vince Marcello. It stars Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Taylor Perez.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:39 Published 1 day ago