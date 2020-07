Activists Seek To Decriminalize 'Magic' Mushrooms In DC

The posters started blanketing light posts just a few weeks after the city entered what would be a monthslong stay-at-home order.

Vividly colored and bearing a three-headed mushroom, they asked Washingtonians to "reform laws for plant and fungi medicines" by making natural psychedelics "the lowest level police enforcement priority." Katie Johnston reports.