Governor extends 30-day notice for evictions Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:59s - Published 7 minutes ago Governor extends 30-day notice for evictions 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend VOTE.A FINAL DECISION WILL BEANNOUNCED AUGUST 1ST.Molly: IF YOU ARE STRUGGLING TOPAY RENT WE HAVE GOOD NEWS FORYOU THIS MORNING.SUNDAY THE GOVERNOR EXTENDED HISORDER FORCING LANDLORDS TO GIVE30 DAYS' NOTICE BEFORE EVICTINGSOMEONE.THE LAW WAS SCHEDULED TO GO BACKTO JUST TEN DAYS' NOTICE.THERE IS FINANCIAL HELP AS WELLIF YOU NEED IT.





