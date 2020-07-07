The trial continues: Day 5 of Johnny Depp's libel trial
Johnny Depp's libel trial continues!
In these images, the star is seen arriving at the High Court in London on Monday July 13th: which marked the fifth day of Depp's libel trial.
Johnny Depp 'battled MRSA' after surgery to attach severed fingerJohnny Depp has claimed he battled deadly bug MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) after undergoing surgery to reattach his severed finger.
Amber Heard arrives at courtAmber Heard arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London as Johnny Depp’s libel trial against The Sun enters its second week. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn..
Johnny Depp arrives at court for second week of trialJohnny Depp arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London as the US actor’s libel trial against The Sun enters its second week. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at..