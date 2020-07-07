The trial continues: Day 5 of Johnny Depp's libel trial

Global  
 

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:31s
Johnny Depp's libel trial continues!

In these images, the star is seen arriving at the High Court in London on Monday July 13th: which marked the fifth day of Depp's libel trial.

Johnny Depp's Exes, Winona Ryder & Vanessa Paradis, Will Testify on His Behalf in Libel Suit

Johnny Depp's exes, Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis, are coming to his defense. The Stranger...
Just Jared - Published

Key players in Johnny Depp libel claim

Here are some of the key people in the trial of Johnny Depp's libel claim against The Sun...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Johnny Depp tells libel trial Amber Heard hit him with wild 'haymaker' punch

Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard of hitting him with a wild, swinging "haymaker" punch during an...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsJust Jared



Johnny Depp 'battled MRSA' after surgery to attach severed finger

Johnny Depp 'battled MRSA' after surgery to attach severed finger

Johnny Depp has claimed he battled deadly bug MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) after undergoing surgery to reattach his severed finger.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Amber Heard arrives at court

Amber Heard arrives at court

Amber Heard arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London as Johnny Depp's libel trial against The Sun enters its second week.

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:32Published
Johnny Depp arrives at court for second week of trial

Johnny Depp arrives at court for second week of trial

Johnny Depp arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London as the US actor's libel trial against The Sun enters its second week.

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:48Published