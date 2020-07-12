Global  
 

White House Distancing Itself From Dr. Anthony Fauci
White House Distancing Itself From Dr. Anthony Fauci

Skyler Henry reports Fauci's standing within the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic appears to be diminishing.

White House takes aim at Fauci as he disagrees with Trump on virus

White House takes aim at Fauci as he disagrees with Trump on virus (CNN)As coronavirus cases surge in the United States, the White House is taking aim at the nation's...
CNN’s Berman Pans White House Attack on Fauci’s Credibility: ‘I Don’t See How That Saves a Single Life’

CNN's John Berman is not impressed by the White House's effort to undermine National Institute of...
White House Puts Out Statement Going After Fauci’s Credibility

White House Puts Out Statement Going After Fauci’s Credibility Over the weekend, the White House sent out a statement to multiple media outlets trying to discredit...
Trump Administration Undercuts Fauci [Video]

Trump Administration Undercuts Fauci

The Trump administration is trying to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci’s authority, as he warns the nation of unsettling spikes in coronavirus cases across the country.

Trump Administration is Reportedly Out to Smear Dr. Anthony Fauci for Early Comments on Coronavirus [Video]

Trump Administration is Reportedly Out to Smear Dr. Anthony Fauci for Early Comments on Coronavirus

The Trump administration is reportedly out to undermine and discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci, as he continues to point out the U.S.’s failure to contain the coronavirus within the country. Veuer’s..

Donald Trump wears face mask in public for the first time as Covid-19 menace continues|Oneinida News [Video]

Donald Trump wears face mask in public for the first time as Covid-19 menace continues|Oneinida News

As the Coronavirus menace continues to haunt United States, US President Donald Trump wore a face mask in public for the first time Saturday, finally yielding to intense pressure to set a public health..

