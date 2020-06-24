Global  
 

COVID crisis may get "worse and worse": WHO
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s
COVID crisis may get 'worse and worse': WHO

COVID crisis may get "worse and worse": WHO

The new coronavirus pandemic raging around the globe will worsen if countries fail to adhere to strict healthcare precautions, the World Health Organization has warned.

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopenings debate [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopenings debate

[NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across the country climb. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:05Published
Trump bets re-opening schools may win votes [Video]

Trump bets re-opening schools may win votes

[NFA] The Republican president's re-election effort sees re-opening schools shuttered by the coronavirus as part of a plan to restore his standing among suburban voters. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:13Published
New health crisis looms as patients delay care [Video]

New health crisis looms as patients delay care

The resurgence of COVID-19 in the U.S. is creating another health crisis as hospitals fill and patients are fearful or unable to get non-emergency care. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:07Published

Coronavirus: WHO reports record daily increase of over 230,000 cases globally [Video]

Coronavirus: WHO reports record daily increase of over 230,000 cases globally

The total number of coronavirus cases across the world rose by over 230,000 on Sunday, according to the World Health Organization — a new daily record.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:28Published

WHO reports another day of record Covid-19 cases

 The World Health Organization has reported another record in the...
WorldNews
WHO reports record 230K global coronavirus cases [Video]

WHO reports record 230K global coronavirus cases

The World Health Organization reported an increase of 230,370 global coronavirus cases on Sunday, a new record. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published

Prioritize COVID aid for child care and schools to help parents and the economy: GOP leader

The economic crisis will get worse if we don't reopen schools and child care. We must educate our...
USATODAY.com - Published

'Pretty ugly': Melburnians asked to mask up as 288 COVID cases recorded

Premier Daniel Andrews warns there are worse numbers to come as Victoria’s deepening crisis prompts...
The Age - Published


Credit card debt can make financial hardship worse, Pt. 1 [Video]

Credit card debt can make financial hardship worse, Pt. 1

The current financial crisis due to COVID-19 has left many people unemployed feeling frustrated & helpless in a time of extreme vulnerability. So 23ABC is dedicated to helping individuals and..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:40Published
Credit card debt can make financial hardship worse [Video]

Credit card debt can make financial hardship worse

The current financial crisis due to COVID-19 has left many people unemployed feeling frustrated & helpless in a time of extreme vulnerability. So 23ABC is dedicated to helping individuals and..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 04:28Published
Inside the fight to declare racism a public health crisis in Ohio [Video]

Inside the fight to declare racism a public health crisis in Ohio

Black Americans are twice as likely as other groups to die of COVID-19. Even before they pandemic, they faced higher levels of heart disease, stroke and maternal mortality; publicly documented cases..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 06:46Published