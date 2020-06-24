COVID crisis may get "worse and worse": WHO
COVID crisis may get "worse and worse": WHO
The new coronavirus pandemic raging around the globe will worsen if countries fail to adhere to strict healthcare precautions, the
World Health Organization has warned.
U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopenings debate [NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across the country climb. Jillian Kitchener has more.

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopening debate [NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across the country climb. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Trump bets re-opening schools may win votes [NFA] The Republican president's re-election effort sees re-opening schools shuttered by the coronavirus as part of a plan to restore his standing among suburban voters. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

New health crisis looms as patients delay care The resurgence of COVID-19 in the U.S. is creating another health crisis as hospitals fill and patients are fearful or unable to get non-emergency care. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
WHO reports record 230K global coronavirus cases The World Health Organization reported an increase of 230,370 global coronavirus cases on Sunday, a new record. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
