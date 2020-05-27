Global  
 

War crimes prosecutors question Kosovo leader Thaci in The Hague
War crimes prosecutors question Kosovo leader Thaci in The Hague

'Nobody can rewrite history', Thaci says, before answering questions on his alleged war crimes committed in the 1990s.

President Of Kosovo To Be Interviewed In The Hague On War Crimes Indictment

President Of Kosovo To Be Interviewed In The Hague On War Crimes Indictment Kosovar President Hashim Thaci is set to be​ interviewed in The Hague on July 13 by international...
Kosovo’s Thaci strongly denies committing any war crimes

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Kosovo’s president said Sunday he was going to The Hague to prove to...
Kosovo president visits prosecutors who indicted him

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Kosovo’s president visited prosecutors at The Hague on Monday who...
White House talks over Kosovo-Serbia in doubt after war crime charges [Video]

White House talks over Kosovo-Serbia in doubt after war crime charges

The Office of the Special Prosecutor in the Hague says Thaci and nine others “are criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders” of political opponents and Kosovar Albanian, Serb and Roma victims...

Rwanda genocide: French court to decide on handing suspect to UN [Video]

Rwanda genocide: French court to decide on handing suspect to UN

Wanted for genocide. A decision is due in France on where a top suspect in the Rwandan genocide should be tried.

