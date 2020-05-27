War crimes prosecutors question Kosovo leader Thaci in The Hague

'Nobody can rewrite history', Thaci says, before answering questions on his alleged war crimes committed in the 1990s.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Kosovo’s president visited prosecutors at The Hague on Monday who...

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Kosovo’s president said Sunday he was going to The Hague to prove to...

Kosovar President Hashim Thaci is set to be​ interviewed in The Hague on July 13 by international...